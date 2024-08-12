Donald Trump Is 'Struggling to Get Past His Anger' as Kamala Harris Surpasses Him in Multiple Polls: Source

Since Trump's aides know he won't change, they're focusing "not on the need for him to change but on the need to adapt his message to win," the source said. "But he has to convince himself to leave the other garbage behind."

"President Trump knows he's the only one who can end the media's honeymoon with Kamala Harris," another insider dished, "and he sees a significant opening to do so with Harris' inability to defend her record on inflation and the border. To get past the media force field protecting Harris, however, he knows he needs to be very specific with his policy contrasts and is planning on debuting a hard-hitting stump speech very soon."