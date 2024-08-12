Donald Trump Is 'Struggling to Get Past His Anger' as Kamala Harris Surpasses Him in Multiple Polls: Source
Donald Trump is not happy about VP Kamala Harris stepping into the 2024 race, according to an insider.
A new report from Axios claims the ex-president, 78, "is struggling to get past his anger," as Harris, 59, is leading in multiple polls.
Since Trump's aides know he won't change, they're focusing "not on the need for him to change but on the need to adapt his message to win," the source said. "But he has to convince himself to leave the other garbage behind."
"President Trump knows he's the only one who can end the media's honeymoon with Kamala Harris," another insider dished, "and he sees a significant opening to do so with Harris' inability to defend her record on inflation and the border. To get past the media force field protecting Harris, however, he knows he needs to be very specific with his policy contrasts and is planning on debuting a hard-hitting stump speech very soon."
According to polls by The New York Times and Siena College, Harris is up by four points in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
This comes after the New York Times reported that Trump calls Harris a "b-----" behind closed doors. In the story, in which the outlet interviewed more than a dozen people close to the Republican, Trump complains about Harris, especially after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.
"Mr. Trump has often been in a foul mood the past few weeks. He has ranted about Ms. Harris. He has called her 'nasty,' on Fox & Friends, and a b-----, repeatedly, in private, according to two people who heard the remark on different occasions," the outlet states.
Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, fought back against the allegations, stating, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her.”
Trump has been in hot water lately, especially after he questioned Harris' race during an interview at a National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago last month.
“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” Trump said at the time. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
“I think I was right,” Trump reportedly said about Harris, who is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.
He added, “I am who I am.”