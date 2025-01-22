Donald Trump Sparks Mixed Reactions for Viral Sword Dance to 'Y.M.C.A' at Cake-Cutting Ceremony: 'We Are Living in a Whole Meme'
President Donald Trump left social media users split after he waved a sword while dancing to "Y.M.C.A" at the Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.
Both Trump, 78, and Vice President J.D. Vance, 40, were given the weapons so they could slice up a giant Air Force One themed dessert presented at a cake-cutting ceremony which took place on Monday, January 20.
Shortly after they were finished, "Y.M.C.A." by The Village People started playing over the speakers and the POTUS decided to break out some of his signature dance moves he used throughout his 2024 election campaign — but with his sword still in his hand.
The VP and First Lady Melania Trump both smiled from a ways behind him as they watched until they eventually joined in on the dance themselves, though they chose forgo using any swords.
As the clip made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, users were mixed on their opinions.
One unsure user said, "Sword fighting to Y.M.C.A is crazy," and another quipped, "Who let them play with swords!"
A third person joked, "I dance better than him," and a fourth penned, "Nothing is real anymore we are living in a whole meme."
- Donald Trump Dances to 'Y.M.C.A' With the Village People After Band Tried to Stop President's Signature Moves: Watch
- 'This Needs to Stop': Donald Trump Mocked for Bringing Back His Weird 'Double-Fist' Dance While Dressed as a Garbage Man
- 'National Embarrassment': Donald Trump Labeled a 'Fool' for His 'Classless' Dance Moves — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, supporters called the 47th president entertaining and "iconic," arguing the dance was "pure gold."
Another X user shared, "The sword… the song… the sarcasm in all of this is hilarious," and a second person added, "Idk how those marines kept it together. I was laughing hysterically. He had the sword in the air with all the frosting and cake on the blade. Melania thought it was the best, too."
This came hours after Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
"The golden age of America begins right now," he told the crowd in his first speech after inauguration, which was held indoors due to severe cold weather concerns. "We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first."
American Idol star Carrie Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" at the event. Later that day, a number of celebrities performed at post inauguration festivities, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock and more.