Donald Trump Sparks Mixed Reactions for Viral Sword Dance to 'Y.M.C.A' at Cake-Cutting Ceremony: 'We Are Living in a Whole Meme'

President Donald Trump left social media users split after he waved a sword while dancing to "Y.M.C.A" at the Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

Both Trump, 78, and Vice President J.D. Vance, 40, were given the weapons so they could slice up a giant Air Force One themed dessert presented at a cake-cutting ceremony which took place on Monday, January 20.