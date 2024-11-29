or
'What LOSERS': Donald Trump and Elon Musk Eviscerated for Dancing to 'Y.M.C.A.' at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving

Source: TMX
By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump got backlash for vibing to The Village People's hit song "Y.M.C.A." alongside Elon Musk during his Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 28.

In a video clip, shared to social media, the billionaire, 53, joined the President-elect,78, and his family at Mar-a-Lago, where they were seen dancing to the song as Barron and Melania Trump looked on.

One person wrote, “Wow. Elon Musk couldn’t get a single family member to spend Thanksgiving with him other than his mom who relies in him. And Trump paid his 3rd wife to join. Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS," while another said, "Barron's like 'Okay have we had enough of this song yet father.'"

Source: @yaakovsafar/Instagram

Donald Trump and Elon Musk spent Thanksgiving together.

Source: @yaakovsafar/Instagram

Elon Musk also brought along his mother to the event.

A third person added, "Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at that table is weird.”

“Elon’s been adopted by the Trump family,” added another about Elon frequently being around Donald since the latter won the 2024 election.

Donald's daughter Tiffany, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara and Elon's mother, Maye, were also seen in several clips from the night.

Additionally, Sylvester Stallone, who recently praised Donald after he came out victorious over Kamala Harris, was seen at the shindig, where he spoke with Donald and Elon.

Elon has become a fixture at Mar-a-Lago in the past few weeks.

Source: TMX

Barron and Melania were seen at Mar-a-Lago.

"You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," Donald told his guests on November 14 about Elon. "He launched a rocket three weeks ago, and then he went to Pennsylvania to campaign because he considered this more important than launching rockets that cost billions of dollars."

"What a job he does, and he happens to be a really good guy," he continued. "He likes this place. I just can't get him out of here. And you know what? I like having him here too."

Source: @laraleatrump/Instagram

Donald Trump posed with his grandkids.

Elon has even become one of Donald's advisors, as he now has a role at creating a more efficient government alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

Elon recently said he didn't have much say in who Donald picked to be a part of his staff.

"To be clear, while I have offered my opinion on some cabinet candidates, many selections occur without my knowledge and decisions are 100% that of the President," Elon wrote on X this month.

"I really enjoy spending time with President @realDonaldTrump. My direct experience is that he is a great guy with an excellent sense of humor. Haven't seen him do one bad thing even once," he continued.

