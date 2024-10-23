or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami Despite Daddy Donald's Hatred Toward the Pop Star

ivanka and arabella enjoy eras tour amid trump swift feud
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump took her daughter to Taylor Swift’s concert amid her father's disdain for the singer.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ivanka Trump recently treated her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, to a night out at Taylor Swifts Eras Tour in Miami despite her father Donald Trump’s outspoken disdain for the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka, 41, joined Arabella and her friends at the Hard Rock Stadium “to see one of her daughter’s favorite artists” perform live, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump takes daughter to swift concert despite donalds hatred
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump's daughter had a Taylor Swift-themed cake on her 13th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

This outing comes amid Donald’s recent public feud with Taylor, sparked by her endorsement of his political rival Kamala Harris.

Still, Arabella has been a Swiftie for quite some time.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in July, she celebrated her birthday with a Taylor-themed cake, decorated with lyrics from the singer’s hit “Blank Space.”

Ivanka proudly shared a photo of the treat on Instagram, writing, “Best cake for my favorite Swiftie.”

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump arabella taylor swift eras tour miami
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

'Best cake for my favorite swiftie,' Ivanka Trump wrote on her post for her daughter's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Donald recently lashed out at the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, after she made it clear she won't be voting for him in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he wrote to his followers on Truth Social.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump ignores donalds disdain attends swift show
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, share three kids — Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

Article continues below advertisement

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she said of Kamala.

The performer also urged her followers to do their own homework before casting their ballots.

Article continues below advertisement
trump family divide over taylor swift ivanka and arabellas night out
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

A source said that Arabella went to the Eras Tour with her mom and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!” she added.

She signed off using “Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” playfully referring to a previous jab from J.D. Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics were quick to respond to Donald's outburst at that time.

Liz Cheney, a former Republican congressional representative, fired back, saying, “Says the smallest man who ever lived,” a nod to Swift’s recent lyrics from a song off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro of The View commented, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.”

A source told Page Six about Ivanka taking her daughter to the concert.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.