Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami Despite Daddy Donald's Hatred Toward the Pop Star
Ivanka Trump recently treated her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, to a night out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami despite her father Donald Trump’s outspoken disdain for the pop star.
Ivanka, 41, joined Arabella and her friends at the Hard Rock Stadium “to see one of her daughter’s favorite artists” perform live, according to a source.
This outing comes amid Donald’s recent public feud with Taylor, sparked by her endorsement of his political rival Kamala Harris.
Still, Arabella has been a Swiftie for quite some time.
Back in July, she celebrated her birthday with a Taylor-themed cake, decorated with lyrics from the singer’s hit “Blank Space.”
Ivanka proudly shared a photo of the treat on Instagram, writing, “Best cake for my favorite Swiftie.”
Meanwhile, Donald recently lashed out at the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34, after she made it clear she won't be voting for him in the 2024 election.
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he wrote to his followers on Truth Social.
“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote on Instagram.
“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she said of Kamala.
The performer also urged her followers to do their own homework before casting their ballots.
“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!” she added.
She signed off using “Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” playfully referring to a previous jab from J.D. Vance.
Critics were quick to respond to Donald's outburst at that time.
Liz Cheney, a former Republican congressional representative, fired back, saying, “Says the smallest man who ever lived,” a nod to Swift’s recent lyrics from a song off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Meanwhile, Ana Navarro of The View commented, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.”
A source told Page Six about Ivanka taking her daughter to the concert.