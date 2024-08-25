OK Magazine
'Made This So Much Worse': 'Jerk' J.D. Vance Under Fire Again for Saying He Doesn't Regret Making Childless Cat Ladies Comment

Composite photo of J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA/NBC

J.D. Vance said he doesn't 'regret' claiming the Democratic Party is run by 'childless cat ladies.'

By:

Aug. 25 2024, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

J.D. Vance isn’t taking accountability!

While making a recent appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Donald Trump’s running mate, 40, refused to express any remorse for claiming the Democratic Party is being run by "childless cat ladies."

Source: @ACYN/X

The reporter began by asking the senator from Ohio, “You're calling it a sarcastic comment, women felt like it was a gut punch to them personally. Do you regret making that comment?”

With a scoff, Vance replied, “Look, I regret certainly that a lot of people took it the wrong way and I certainly regret that the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it.”

The journalist doubled down, reiterating, “But do you regret what you said Senator?”

Vance then ranted, "I'm gonna say things from time to time people disagree with. I'm a real person, I'm gonna make jokes, I'm gonna say things sarcastically. I think that what is important is that we focus on the policy. There are certainly gonna be things that I say if I'm elected vice president, people are gonna say 'Well, I wish he had said that differently.'"

jerk jd vance under fire doesnt regret childless cat ladies comment
Source: NBC

J.D. Vance spoke on 'Meet the Press' about his 'sarcastic comment' regarding the Democratic Party.

The politician, who has received tons of backlash since becoming Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, continued: “I think it’s most important to actually be the person I am and to say those sarcastic comments were made in the service of a real substantive point — this country has become too anti-family. It’s too expensive to afford a house, it’s too expensive to afford groceries, Donald Trump and I want to change that and unless we get better leadership we aren’t gonna.”

jerk jd vance under fire doesnt regret childless cat ladies comment
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has received tons of backlash after he became Donald Trump's vice presidential pick.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
The interviewer then continued to push Vance to give a direct answer to her question.

“But and just very quickly — given that people have told you directly, spoken out and said they were offended and hurt by those comments — do you wish you never made the childless cat lady comment?” she queried once more.

jerk jd vance under fire doesnt regret childless cat ladies comment
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has previously defended the comment while on 'The Megyn Kelly Show' podcast.

Vance replied: “I think it is much more important for me to be a normal human being that sometimes says things people disagree with. I have a lot of regrets but making a joke is not on top ten on the list.”

In response to the video, where Vance refused to take responsibility for hurting people with the remark, many social media users slammed the Republican.

Source: OK!

“He literally made this so much worse,” one person shared, as another added, “@JDVance is a jerk. A normal person would say ‘yes, I regret it.’ Doubling down doesn’t work for him...”

A third individual pointed out, “Your sarcasm doesn’t change the message JD!” as one more noted, “He doesn't believe in individuals deciding what to do with their limited time on this planet. I love my kids, but I can see why some people don't want kids. Forcing people who don't want to be parents to have kids would be a net negative, and would drive a lot of neglect.”

