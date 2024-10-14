Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Should Take a Cognitive Test as She's Too 'Slow' Answering the 'Easiest' Questions
Donald Trump suggested Vice President Kamala Harris needed to "pass a test on cognitive stamina and agility," despite making repeated public gaffes himself throughout his 2024 campaign that have sparked concerns he may have dementia.
The former president, 78, took to Truth Social on Sunday, October 13, to claim his political opponent, 59, should have the medical screening done as there could be something "very wrong" with her.
"Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally 'bonkers,' with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked," he claimed.
"Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions," he added. "We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!"
This was a similar tactic Trump has used on President Joe Biden in the past. As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old challenged the 81-year-old POTUS to take the same tests during their June debate.
"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none," Trump said at the time. "I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."
Four months earlier, Trump demanded on social media that "Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test." so voters could "find out why he makes such terrible decisions."
This also isn't the first time Trump has repeated his wild claim that Harris' "Election Special" interview with 60 Minutes was somehow "illegal." In a series of Truth Social posts shared this month, he claimed CBS should lose their licenses and dubbed the sit-down the "single biggest scandal in broadcast history."
"CBS and 60 Minutes, working with the Democrats, probably did the same thing with the Crooked Joe Biden interviews as they did for Kamala — Changed his answers so that he looked intelligent, which he is not," he wrote. "With me they probably edit my answers to make me look as bad as possible. I have always felt that, but now, with the Kamala Scandal, the worst and most blatant in the history of broadcasting, we have the PROOF that 60 Minutes, and CBS, play DIRTY. Real Creeps!"