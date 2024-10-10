'I Just Threw Up': Donald Trump Slammed After Bragging About His 'Beautiful Body' at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump took a moment to boast about his physique at a Pennsylvania campaign rally earlier this week.
"I didn't have to be here. I could be in a beautiful beach," he told the crowd. "I could be in a gorgeous beach somewhere in the world. The sun beaming down in this beautiful body in a bathing suit."
"The sun would be beaming down. The waves would be crashing into my face," he continued. "Instead, I'm here with you in Pennsylvania and I'd rather being doing that."
As the clip made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump critics roasted the 78-year-old for bragging about his body during a serious political event.
One user wrote, "He didn’t have to say that. Can’t unsee," and a second person added, "I just threw up in my mouth!!!"
A third user said, "Florida is literally getting pummeled by a hurricane, and Trump is joking about sunbathing at the beach."
Another critic asked, "When was the last time he was on a beach in a bathing suit? Probably when he was 25 or so," while a fifth person joked, "He’s so jealous of Biden on the beach in his bathing suit."
Trump has brought up his physique at campaign events a few times since photos emerged of President Joe Biden snoozing in the sand on a beach in Delaware, alongside wife Jill Biden.
"I could have been sunbathing on the beach," he said last month, referring to what he could be doing if he wasn't on the campaign trail. "You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe."
As OK! previously reported, that same day, a number of rally attendees were seen leaving the Santander Arena in Reading, Penn., halfway through the event.
"We do a lot of these beautiful rallies, and it's so great. We never have an empty seat, never have. Look at it," Trump said at the time — despite there being many empty seats, according to photos shared by press members who attended the campaign event.
This comes after Vice President Kamala Harris mocked the former president for his dwindling rally numbers during their September 10 debate.
"You'll hear him talk about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter.... And what you'll notice is that people start leaving early out of exhaustion and boredom," she said at the time.