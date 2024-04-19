'They’ve Taken Away My Constitutional Rights': Donald Trump Demands Gag Order Be Lifted in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

During his remarks, Trump also specifically targeted the judge, reiterating his discontent with the gag order placed on him, restricting his ability to publicly defend himself.

"The gag order has to come off. People are allowed to speak about me and I have a gag order — just to show you how much more unfair it is," he continued to ramble off. "And the conflict has to end with the judge. The judge has a conflict the worst I’ve ever seen, and it has to end with the judge. The gag order has to come off. I should be allowed to speak every time I come out to speak to you. I want to be open because we did absolutely nothing wrong."