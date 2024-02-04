'The Weirdest Campaign I've Ever Been Engaged In': Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump's Behavior Is 'Even Worse' Than During the 2020 Presidential Race
According to President Joe Biden, things are getting weird!
On Saturday, February 3, the Democratic politician vocalized how bizarre he thinks rival Donald Trump’s actions have been after the ex-prez shared a post comparing himself to Elvis Presley.
The 81-year-old claimed the 2024 presidential race was “the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in,” noting the 77-year-old’s behavior has been “even worse” than during his 2020 run.
Biden was prompted to make these comments after the controversial Republican uploaded a side by side of himself and the music legend on Truth Social.
“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Trump penned. “What do you think?”
As OK! previously reported, as the election continues to heat up, Biden and Trump have already engaged in a series of squabbles.
Most recently, Politico claimed the father-of-four often uses foul language to describe the former reality TV star behind closed doors.
"The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f---' who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoke[n] with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: 'What a f------- a------ the guy is," the article published on Thursday, February 1, read.
The outlet also described how during a speech last month in Pennsylvania, Biden was shocked when Trump laughed while talking about Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer in 2022.
"What a sick—" Biden apparently told the audience before saying anything negative about Trump.
Following the news outlet’s report, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita clapped back.
“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies,” he told the publication.
Additionally, Biden went after Trump during a recent fundraiser in Florida.
"How can anyone, especially a former president of the United States, wish for an economic crash that would devastate the United States?" he stated, referencing one of the father-of-five’s previously comments.
"You’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president. And you’re the reason we are going to make him a loser again," he continued. "Here in Florida, we have to organize, mobilize the vote. I think we can win Florida. I think the Democrats can win in Florida."