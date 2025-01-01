'Unthinking Moron': Texas Governor Greg Abbott Slammed After Mistakenly Offering Condolences to Jimmy Carter's Late Wife Rosalynn Who Died in 2023
Texas Governor Greg Abbott caught swift social media backlash after offering his condolences to Rosalynn Carter following the death of former President Jimmy Carter — despite the fact that that she passed away more than one year before her husband did.
"Cecilia [Abbott] and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country," he said in a statement. "Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times."
"For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States," he continued. "Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family."
The statement made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Abbott critics ruthlessly mocked the politician for the embarrassing slip-up. One X user wrote, "What an unthinking moron!" and another person added, "You get the idiots that you elect."
A third person penned, "What a trashbag," as a fourth pointed out in the comments, "The other pathetic thing is none of his staff knew to correct this either."
Another user said, "Seriously it just shows how much he didn’t give a c--- about them. "
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy died at 100 years old on Sunday, December 29, following his battle with cancer. After the news was confirmed, President Joe Biden shared his own statement praising the late politician for being an "extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian."
"What I find extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people all around the world, all over the world, feel they lost a friend as well, even though they never met him. That’s because Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds," the POTUS, 82, said. "His compassion and moral clarity lifted people up and changed lives all over the globe."
"To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning — the good life — study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility," the president added. "He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people — decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong."