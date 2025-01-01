'Unthinking Moron': Texas Governor Greg Abbott Slammed After Mistakenly Offering Condolences to Jimmy Carter's Late Wife Rosalynn Who Died in 2023

"Cecilia [Abbott] and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country," he said in a statement. "Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times."

"For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States," he continued. "Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family."