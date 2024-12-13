Donald Trump Looking to 'Wreak Havoc' on the Country Ahead of Second Term in the White House, Claims Jake Tapper
While discussing President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman compared the GOP leader to a wild dinosaur from Jurassic Park as he prepares to take over the White House in 2025.
The conversation concerned whether the soon-to-be president would take a "Reaganesque" style of governance or a more disruptive approach akin to a "velociraptor testing limits and wreaking havoc."
Both Tapper and Haberman agreed that Trump is more likely to lean toward the latter by reveling in his newfound power and displaying a willingness to push boundaries when he takes over the Oval Office a second time.
"I do think it's important for people to remember he did do the job once before, and so he is coming in with a better understanding of how Washington works," Haberman told Tapper. "Is he the most detail-oriented human on policy? No. He did come in last time, actually, with a policy agenda that he wanted to enact, and he got totally stymied by, you know, someone in his own administration and flummoxed by the various investigations into him."
"He's not facing any of that right now. So it'll be interesting to see what it looks like," she continued.
"Several people who have worked for him over the years have used the Jurassic Park analogy, so I don't think it's going to be Reaganesque delivery," Haberman answered. "I think he is going to say things like, I'll be fair to you, as long as you're fair to me, which we have heard him and his version of fairness is not necessarily everybody else's."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is already throwing his power around by making a bold move to seek immunity in a Georgia criminal case accusing him of election interference. Trump and 14 others face racketeering charges brought forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2023. The allegations claim they attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a pivotal swing state.
Trump's legal team argued he should be shielded from prosecution due to his upcoming return to the White House. The president-elect's lawyer, Steve Sadow, emphasized the principle of presidential immunity in a filing to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Sadow stated, "A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal."