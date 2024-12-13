Donald Trump Looking to 'Wreak Havoc' on the Country Ahead of Second Term in the White House, Claims Jake Tapper

While discussing President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman compared the GOP leader to a wild dinosaur from Jurassic Park as he prepares to take over the White House in 2025.

Both Tapper and Haberman agreed that Trump is more likely to lean toward the latter by reveling in his newfound power and displaying a willingness to push boundaries when he takes over the Oval Office a second time.

"I do think it's important for people to remember he did do the job once before, and so he is coming in with a better understanding of how Washington works," Haberman told Tapper. "Is he the most detail-oriented human on policy? No. He did come in last time, actually, with a policy agenda that he wanted to enact, and he got totally stymied by, you know, someone in his own administration and flummoxed by the various investigations into him."

"He's not facing any of that right now. So it'll be interesting to see what it looks like," she continued.