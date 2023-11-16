OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Will Destroy Democracy' If Elected in 2024, Warns Senator Joe Manchin

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin spoke out against former President Donald Trump and the current state of US politics during a press call with reporters.

Just days after announcing that he won't seek reelection, Manchin warned that if Trump was to be given another term in the White House, "He will destroy democracy in America."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he'll lock up his opponents if he wins the election.

Manchin's statement comes amid speculation that the politician himself might be considering a third-party run for president.

The West Virginia senator, who won his Senate seat in 2010, also expressed his concern over the current state of the two-party system.

He criticized how the groups have divided Americans, saying, "These parties have taken over to where they weaponized us against each other, and that's wrong."

Source: MEGA

Joe Manchin will not run for Senate again.

Manchin's harshest comments were reserved for Trump, who won every county in West Virginia in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“You can’t have this visceral hatred spewing out every time you give a speech, denigrating Americans,” he said. “And the only good American is the one that likes you and supports you; the only fair election is the one you win; the only laws pertain to everybody but you.”

Manchin described giving Trump another term as "dangerous."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the GOP primary.

The Democratic party saw Manchin's decision not to seek reelection as a loss for the party in West Virginia, a deep-red state where Trump boasts strong support.

The announcement also opened up the possibility of Manchin pursuing a third-party presidential bid.

Shortly after Manchin's declaration, Trump took credit for nudging him out of the race by endorsing West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's bid for the Senate seat next year.

Manchin also critiqued Democratic President Joe Biden, saying that he has been pushed too far to the left during his term in office. These comments reflect Manchin's unique position as a moderate Democrat in a heavily conservative state.

Source: OK!

The speculation about Manchin considering a potential presidential run as a candidate with no labels comes amid reports that a group pushing for Manchin to partner with retiring Utah Senator Mitt Romney has even filed paperwork to form a draft committee for a third-party presidential bid.

Manchin has stated that he has not made any decision about his next steps but plans to travel the country to gauge interest in a centrist political movement.

AP News provided quotes used in this article.

