Donald Trump 'Will Destroy Democracy' If Elected in 2024, Warns Senator Joe Manchin

The Democratic party saw Manchin's decision not to seek reelection as a loss for the party in West Virginia, a deep-red state where Trump boasts strong support.

The announcement also opened up the possibility of Manchin pursuing a third-party presidential bid.

Shortly after Manchin's declaration, Trump took credit for nudging him out of the race by endorsing West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's bid for the Senate seat next year.

Manchin also critiqued Democratic President Joe Biden, saying that he has been pushed too far to the left during his term in office. These comments reflect Manchin's unique position as a moderate Democrat in a heavily conservative state.

