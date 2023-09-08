'Who'd Pay to Eat With These Losers?': Donald Trump to Host $1 Million Dinner to Help Pay Co-Defendants' Legal Fees
Anyone want to dine with the Dons?
Donald Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. are planning to host a lavish candlelight dinner fundraiser this fall in an effort to help the former president's co-defendants pay legal expenses surrounding the 77-year-old's recent indictments.
"It’s a family style dinner, very intimate and exclusive," a Trump official revealed to a news publication of the upcoming event — which is set to take place at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The dinner will likely mirror previous events at the ex-POTUS' Sunshine State resort, where Donald is "seated in the middle of a long table," surrounded by an estimated two dozen guests, according to the news outlet.
Profits made from the expensive meal will be deposited into the Patriot Legal Defense Fund set up in July to "primarily help Trump’s co-defendants and witnesses in the cases against him."
The fundraiser seems to be similar to the $100,000 per plate dinner Donald invited people to last month, scheduled to take place on Friday night, September 8, at the controversial conservative's Bedminster, N.J., golf club in an attempt to raise money for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was recently indicted alongside Donald and 17 others for their conspired efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
After news broke about the upcoming dinner party, several people took to social media to share their mixed reactions.
"I read $100K a plate. Who’d pay this much to eat with these losers?" one person mockingly asked, as another noted, "if he pays their legal fees, they're less likely to turn on him," which others previously speculated was the reason Donald decided to promote Friday night's fundraiser for Rudy.
"What are the odds that his co-defendants see a penny from that fundraiser?" a third skeptical social media user tweeted, while a fourth said, "Trying to prevent his conspiracy from flipping. Lol."
An exact date for the dinner has yet to be announced.
The Messenger reported Donald's upcoming dinner party plans.