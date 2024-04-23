Roseanne Barr Bizarrely Claims Joe Biden 'Raped' Her in a Dressing Room 26 Years Ago: Watch
Roseanne Barr openly mocked Donald Trump victim E. Jean Carroll in a strange skit shared to social media on Monday, April 22.
While standing next to the dressing rooms at luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, Barr looked shocked as she held a hand to her face.
"I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory," she said, still feigning shock. "Right now, I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department when I went in to change my shoes."
"Joe Biden," she repeated. "He raped me right here in the shoe department at Bergdorf Goodman."
When asked if she was okay, she replied, "No, I'm not. I need to sue...I need to sue."
While fans of the conservative comedienne praised her for the mocking joke, others slammed her for making fun of a woman who faced sexual abuse, according to the findings of a a New York jury.
"You are a horrible person for this vileness. Sexual assault is not a comedy skit," one user wrote.
Roseanne retorted back, "I would never insult a sexual assault victim. I was talking about E. Jean Carroll."
A second person wrote, "What will you do tomorrow for attention? How low can you go?" and a third pointed out, "You got kicked off your own show for your racist comments. Crawl back under the rock you came from."
"Blocked for good," another user replied. "Can't believe I wasted time watching your show back in the '90s."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against the journalist in May 2023 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a dressing room in 1996. He was initially ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.
Over the next few months, the 77-year-old continued to utter cruel, defamatory statements about the writer in interviews and on social media, repeatedly declaring the entire trial a "scam."
Carroll's attorneys went after the former POTUS yet again, which eventually resulted in him being ordered to shell out $83.3 million to 80-year-old.
She later quipped that she planned to donate the cash to fund "something Donald Trump hates."