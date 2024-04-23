OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > roseanne barr
OK LogoNEWS

Roseanne Barr Bizarrely Claims Joe Biden 'Raped' Her in a Dressing Room 26 Years Ago: Watch

roseanne barr claims joe biden raped her years ago skit pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Roseanne Barr openly mocked Donald Trump victim E. Jean Carroll in a strange skit shared to social media on Monday, April 22.

While standing next to the dressing rooms at luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, Barr looked shocked as she held a hand to her face.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @roseannebarr/twitter

"I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory," she said, still feigning shock. "Right now, I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department when I went in to change my shoes."

"Joe Biden," she repeated. "He raped me right here in the shoe department at Bergdorf Goodman."

When asked if she was okay, she replied, "No, I'm not. I need to sue...I need to sue."

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr claims joe biden raped her years ago skit
Source: mega

Roseanne Barr mocked E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse and defamation trial.

Article continues below advertisement

While fans of the conservative comedienne praised her for the mocking joke, others slammed her for making fun of a woman who faced sexual abuse, according to the findings of a a New York jury.

"You are a horrible person for this vileness. Sexual assault is not a comedy skit," one user wrote.

Roseanne retorted back, "I would never insult a sexual assault victim. I was talking about E. Jean Carroll."

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr claims joe biden raped her years ago skit
Source: mega

Roseanne Barr is a staunch MAGA supporter and highly controversial comedian.

MORE ON:
roseanne barr
Article continues below advertisement

A second person wrote, "What will you do tomorrow for attention? How low can you go?" and a third pointed out, "You got kicked off your own show for your racist comments. Crawl back under the rock you came from."

"Blocked for good," another user replied. "Can't believe I wasted time watching your show back in the '90s."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
roseanne barr claims joe biden raped her years ago skit
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll in May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against the journalist in May 2023 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a dressing room in 1996. He was initially ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

Over the next few months, the 77-year-old continued to utter cruel, defamatory statements about the writer in interviews and on social media, repeatedly declaring the entire trial a "scam."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

Donald Trump was later ordered to pay $83 million for his continued defamatory statements.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Carroll's attorneys went after the former POTUS yet again, which eventually resulted in him being ordered to shell out $83.3 million to 80-year-old.

She later quipped that she planned to donate the cash to fund "something Donald Trump hates."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.