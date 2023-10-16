Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Sharing Edited Video of Himself Hitting President Joe Biden in the Head With a Golf Ball: 'Very Presidential'
Donald Trump shared a video poking fun at President Joe Biden and his various stumbles.
The embattled former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform on Friday, October 13, with an edited clip of himself hitting a golf ball that then flies all the way to President Biden and hits him in the head, causing him to trip up a set of stairs and grab onto the railing for support.
"ANOTHER GREAT SHOT!⛳️," Trump captioned the video.
This isn't the first time the 77-year-old has shared similar social media clips. Last year, after Biden slipped while attempting to dismount his bicycle, Trump posted a joke video of himself hitting a golf ball that then caused the 80-year-old president to fall.
He posted a nearly identical clip of himself knocking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball, causing her to abruptly pitch forward while boarding an aircraft.
And while some Trump supporters applauded the videos, the ex-prez found himself facing backlash from critics.
"Very presidential," one X user mocked the controversial politician.
"How low can he go? Always lower, there’s literally no bottom," a separate critic wrote, and another chimed in, "That’s the former guy for you. So full of positive messages and ideas for leadership."
"While Biden is handling 2 wars and leading the nation, TFG is posting about hitting Joe with a golf ball," a third replied. "The MAGA Republicans and their front runner are one and the same: unfit, immature and too vile to hold power."
Others compared Trump's behavior to an "immature 13-year-old" and opined that he would "never grow up."
As OK! previously reported, Trump ditched the golf clubs and verbally took aim at Biden after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes.
"The show 60 Minutes should be ashamed of themselves. They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child. Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party," he ranted on Truth Social. "The only thing the Biden Regime does well is go after Crooked Joe’s political opponent, ME."
Trump is the first former or current president in U.S. history to ever be criminally charged and he currently faces 91 felony counts.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges, later claiming the many cases against him are nothing more than a scheme concocted by the Biden administration to interfere in the 2024 election campaign.