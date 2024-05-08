Donald Trump Hosts 'Mugshot Edition' NFT Dinner Instead of Campaigning on Day Off From Hush Money Trial

It's important to note that Trump's NFT venture is not a part of his campaign for the 2024 election, according to a news outlet, despite the fact that the 77-year-old has been complaining that he is unable to hit the campaign trail due to his ongoing hush money trial.

On Tuesday, April 30, the former POTUS told journalists outside of the courtroom, "I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours. I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play."