Donald Trump Hosts 'Mugshot Edition' NFT Dinner Instead of Campaigning on Day Off From Hush Money Trial

May 8 2024, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is using his day off from the New York courthouse to sell NFT (nonfungible token) trading cards.

On Wednesday, May 8, the embattled ex-prez is set to host a high-profile dinner at Mar-a-Lago for buyers of his 47 "Mugshot Edition" NFTs, which will start at $99 each.

Donald Trump is hosting a dinner for NFT buyers at Mar-a-Lago.

Some of the NFT images available include his famed mugshot, a super hero version of Trump with lightning coming out of his hands and a picture of the controversial politician in a cowboy hat. The cards are also expected to come with small pieces of the suit and tie that he wore when he was arrested last year.

Customers who spend at least $10,000 on NFTs will receive an invitation to a VIP cocktail reception before the main event.

Donald Trump offered a VIP reception to buyers who spend $10,000 or more.

It's important to note that Trump's NFT venture is not a part of his campaign for the 2024 election, according to a news outlet, despite the fact that the 77-year-old has been complaining that he is unable to hit the campaign trail due to his ongoing hush money trial.

On Tuesday, April 30, the former POTUS told journalists outside of the courtroom, "I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours. I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play."

Donald Trump repeatedly complained about not having time to campaign during the trial.

Earlier this month, Trump declared to a crowd of supporters in Michigan that he has to do more than one speaking engagement per day because he's "in New York all the time with the Biden trial."

Donald Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges in U.S. history.

As OK! previously reported, the businessman is the first current or former president to ever face criminal charges in U.S. history.

In March 2023, was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and the court proceedings began on April 15.

As the trial continues, the 77-year-old has repeatedly insisted the case was orchestrated by the Biden administration to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. However, when asked by reporters to provide evidence of this, he failed to do so.

