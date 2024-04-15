'I Thought He Was Having a Seizure': 'Beaten Down' Donald Trump Teased for 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves at Mar-a-Lago: Watch
Donald Trump's dance moves don't seem to be getting better — only worse!
In a new video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president can be seen walking into a ballroom as he waves his hands in the air.
"The DJ is in the house!" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the spectacle. One person wrote, "For a moment I thought Trump was having a seizure," while another person added, "So f--------- embarrassing."
A third person simply stated, "Looks beaten down," while another pointed out how the businessman's wife, Melania Trump, seemed to be MIA yet again. "Another night, another absent spouse," they wrote.
This is hardly the first time Donald has been dragged for his cringey moves.
In early February, the former reality star busted a move in front of some students. "Donald Trump has local high school cheerleaders perform for him at his Florida golf course," the caption read.
People were shocked to see Donald, who had to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her rape allegations, near these younger ladies. One person wrote, "I am so concerned for that poor girl in the front. I hope there were some responsible adults around to keep him at bay," while another added, "he can dance and move not get lost or clueless to where his is."
A third person added, "This just makes me cringe and want to [vomit emoji]."
A fourth person asked, "Is he legally allowed that close to minors?" while another stated, "This is so inappropriate. What’s wrong w their parents?"
It didn't stop there, as in April, Donald also made a scene when he moved around on his way to Easter dinner on Sunday, March 31, as his youngest son, Barron, 18, looked at him awkwardly.
"Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," Filipkowski wrote on X on Monday, April 1.
Donald might have been blowing off steam ahead of his hush money trial on Monday, April 15, in New York City.
Prior to the big day, Donald took to Truth Social to fume about the legal system.
"Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history. Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen 'Rigging the System' against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW," he wrote on April 14.