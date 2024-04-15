OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'I Thought He Was Having a Seizure': 'Beaten Down' Donald Trump Teased for 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves at Mar-a-Lago: Watch

donald trump dance moves teased mar a lago
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump's dance moves don't seem to be getting better — only worse!

In a new video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president can be seen walking into a ballroom as he waves his hands in the air.

"The DJ is in the house!" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance moves teased mar a lago
Source: mega

Donald Trump was dragged for his dance moves again.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the spectacle. One person wrote, "For a moment I thought Trump was having a seizure," while another person added, "So f--------- embarrassing."

A third person simply stated, "Looks beaten down," while another pointed out how the businessman's wife, Melania Trump, seemed to be MIA yet again. "Another night, another absent spouse," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Donald has been dragged for his cringey moves.

In early February, the former reality star busted a move in front of some students. "Donald Trump has local high school cheerleaders perform for him at his Florida golf course," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance moves teased mar a lago
Source: mega

Donald Trump's hush money trial began on April 15.

Article continues below advertisement

People were shocked to see Donald, who had to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her rape allegations, near these younger ladies. One person wrote, "I am so concerned for that poor girl in the front. I hope there were some responsible adults around to keep him at bay," while another added, "he can dance and move not get lost or clueless to where his is."

A third person added, "This just makes me cringe and want to [vomit emoji]."

A fourth person asked, "Is he legally allowed that close to minors?" while another stated, "This is so inappropriate. What’s wrong w their parents?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance moves teased mar a lago
Source: mega

One person commented on how Melania Trump is never around her husband.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

It didn't stop there, as in April, Donald also made a scene when he moved around on his way to Easter dinner on Sunday, March 31, as his youngest son, Barron, 18, looked at him awkwardly.

"Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," Filipkowski wrote on X on Monday, April 1.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump dance moves teased mar a lago
Source: mega

Donald Trump lashed out about the legal system ahead of his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald might have been blowing off steam ahead of his hush money trial on Monday, April 15, in New York City.

Prior to the big day, Donald took to Truth Social to fume about the legal system.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history. Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen 'Rigging the System' against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW," he wrote on April 14.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.