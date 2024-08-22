OK Magazine
'Nasty': Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Barack and Michelle Obama Following Their Critical DNC Speeches

Composite photo of Donald Trump and the Obamas
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went after the Obamas after they criticized him at the DNC.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump announced he would "give up" being nice to the Obamas following their speeches at the Democratic National Convention after they mocked his record and obsession with crowd sizes.

donald trump escalates attacks barack machelle obama dnc speeches
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Michelle Obama 'nasty' for her recent comments.

On Wednesday, August 21, while speaking at the North Carolina Aviation Museum, the ex-prez told his crowd of supporters, "I'm trying to be nice to these people. They were lousy presidents, and you know this one is coming. It's the worst."

"They always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal.' Yet they are getting personal all night long, these people," he continued. "Do I still have to stick to policy?"

He specifically referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as "nasty" and pointed out they had previously advocated for more policy discussions over personal attacks before resorting to targeting him.

donald trump escalates attacks barack machelle obama dnc speeches
Source: MEGA

The Obamas appeared at the DNC to support the Harris/Walz ticket.

Michelle has become a major target for some MAGA supporters, who share memes and conspiracy theories suggesting she is transgender.

"I don't know who would do that. I certainly wouldn't say that," the GOP candidate said. "No, no. But she is very nasty to me. I mean, look, they say, 'Oh, don't be personal. Talk about policy. I want to talk about policy...' But people say, don't get personal, but then they get personal."

donald trump escalates attacks barack machelle obama dnc speeches
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has become far more aggressive after slipping in the polls.

During her speech at the DNC, Michelle abandoned the 2016 strategy of "when they go low, we go high" and criticized the Republican nominee's "limited and narrow view of the world."

"I want to know — I want to know — who's going to tell him, who's going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs'?"

When Barack Obama took the stage, he described Trump as a 78-year-old billionaire with a long list of grievances, which had gotten longer since he became "afraid of losing to Kamala [Harris]."

"There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," he said, making a not-so-subtle hand gesture suggesting that he was mocking his GOP rival's manhood.

donald trump escalates attacks barack machelle obama dnc speeches
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama made a not-so-subtle jab at Trump's manhood.

Donald has become far more aggressive on the campaign trail after new polling shows him and his running mate, J.D. Vance, slipping behind in critical contests.

Source: ok!

According to Real Clear Politics, the vice president is now polling ahead of her opponent in the average of polls. The latest Morning Consult numbers have her 4 points ahead of the GOP nominee, with 48 percent of likely voters supporting her over the ex-prez, who currently sits at 44 percent.

The race leans even further in Harris' favor when you look at key swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, which have Harris over Trump by 4 to 11 points.

