'Nasty': Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Barack and Michelle Obama Following Their Critical DNC Speeches

On Wednesday, August 21, while speaking at the North Carolina Aviation Museum, the ex-prez told his crowd of supporters, "I'm trying to be nice to these people. They were lousy presidents, and you know this one is coming. It's the worst."

"They always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal.' Yet they are getting personal all night long, these people," he continued. "Do I still have to stick to policy?"

He specifically referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as "nasty" and pointed out they had previously advocated for more policy discussions over personal attacks before resorting to targeting him.