Donald Trump Brought Up Daughter Ivanka Right After Stormy Daniels Spanked Him 'on the Butt,' Adult Film Star Testifies

Well into Stormy's testimony, while discussing her history with the defendant, she was asked about conversations they had while fooling around. This included a strange back-and-forth regarding financial magazines.

"It was not like I made a habit of reading financial magazines. I was just a 27-year-old stripper, but, yeah," she explained. "At this point, I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner. So, I decided someone should take him on. So I said, are you always this rude, arrogant and pompous?"

The adult film actress then described how she spanked the New York businessman only for him to allegedly tell her "you remind me of my daughter." She claimed it was because she was "blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well."