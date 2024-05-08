Donald Trump Brought Up Daughter Ivanka Right After Stormy Daniels Spanked Him 'on the Butt,' Adult Film Star Testifies
Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified that former President Donald Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter minutes after she spanked him during their alleged sexual encounter.
Well into Stormy's testimony, while discussing her history with the defendant, she was asked about conversations they had while fooling around. This included a strange back-and-forth regarding financial magazines.
"It was not like I made a habit of reading financial magazines. I was just a 27-year-old stripper, but, yeah," she explained. "At this point, I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner. So, I decided someone should take him on. So I said, are you always this rude, arrogant and pompous?"
The adult film actress then described how she spanked the New York businessman only for him to allegedly tell her "you remind me of my daughter." She claimed it was because she was "blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well."
According to a news outlet, it was at the mention of the supposed spank that Donald seemingly mouthed the word "bulls---" to himself in court.
"The way he framed it did actually make perfect sense, because he is all about like PR things, the spin," Stormy explained. "And he was like, that will really shake things up, and you can go on the show and prove that you are not just a dumb bimbo, you are more than people think and he would get a lot of attention for having this crazy idea."
After a trip to the bathroom, the adult film actress said she found Donald sitting in his underwear on the bed.
According to outlets, as the witness spoke, the New York businessman was "looking straight ahead with a scowl on his face." But he wasn't the only one unhappy with all the details being aired in a Manhattan courtroom.
Judge Juan Merchan allegedly looked "unusually angry" at the admonished prosecutors, telling them, "The degree of detail that we are going into here is just unnecessary."
As OK! previously reported, the adult film star, 45, testified that during their brief sexual encounter, she was looking at the ceiling, hoping it would be over soon, adding that she was concerned about them not using a condom.
After they did the deed, the real estate mogul said, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again, honey bunch.”
"I just left as fast as I could," she testified, adding that her hands were shaking. “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that."
Mediaite provided quotes and sources used in this article.