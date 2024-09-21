or
Secret Fan? Donald Trump Exposed as He's Seen Listening to Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Despite 'Hating' the Pop Star

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may actually be a secret Swiftie.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Is Donald Trump a secret Taylor Swift fan?

In a photo shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Republican candidate, 78, was seen listening to the pop icon's 2020 album Folklore despite his recent declaration of "hate" for Swift, 34, after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Source: @PopFlopHQ/X

"I knew he was an iPad kid and I knew he was a secret Swiftie," one social media user penned below the picture.

"He's trying to see which song to use to make her mad," a second person chimed in.

"We all know he’s a fan of Taylor but he just couldn’t stand the fact she didn’t endorse him," a third added.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was spotted listening to Taylor Swift's 2020 album 'Folklore.'

As OK! previously reported, after the businessman's debate against the Democratic leader, the chart-topper officially endorsed Harris in 2024 Presidential race.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Swift began in her message alongside a snap of herself and her cat.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently declared that he 'hates' Taylor Swift.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the "Karma" singer made clear. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Source: OK!

In response, Trump took to his Truth Social account to make a very strange and bold statement about the musician. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he wrote in all-caps without any other context to what he was talking about.

