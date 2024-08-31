'This Man Is Delusional': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He 'Brilliantly Weaves' Stories Together During Incoherent Speeches
Donald Trump continues to make the most outlandish statements.
The former President, 78, was raked over the coals on social media after he raved about how poetic his rally speeches have been as he continues his 2024 campaign.
During his recent stop in Pennsylvania, Trump stated, "I do the weave…I’ll talk about nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together. And friends of mine that are like English professors say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,' but the fake news say, ‘He rambled.’"
"This man is delusional," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said of the ridiculous remark.
"He rambles incoherently for two hours, meandering from topic to topic without ever finishing a sentence or a thought," a second added.
"I don't understand how anyone, not even his faithful minions who follow him from rally to rally, could sit and listen to him run his mouth for two hours and not say one thing positive (unless he's bragging about himself) or interesting," another person added.
The right-wing candidate has put his foot in his mouth numerous times in recent weeks. As OK! previously reported, Trump falsely claimed there are six states that are allowed to "kill" babies at a Michigan rally on Thursday, August 29.
"I just did an interview backstage with a very terrible person but she’s ok, actually. It was NBC fake news," he claimed to the crowd. "She asked me about abortion and I handled it very nicely because you know what? That’s so overplayed. We have abortions. We have the whole thing brought back into the states where it belongs."
"I was just telling this reporter the real problem and the real radicals on that issue are the Democrats where you can have an abortion in the ninth month," the businessman continued. "And in six states you’re allowed to kill the baby after the baby is born. And you know, one of those states is Minnesota where this Tampon Tim comes from ... You’re allowed to execute the baby."
"He's the biggest swindler and liar we've ever seen in this country, and yet some folks keep lapping it up like gospel," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter about the comments.
"Such horrible lies are unacceptable from a former President of the United States," and a second user penned.
"Hey Trump, that is murder, you f------ idiot. These people believe Trump at every turn ... He is not the only one using this rhetoric and now women are dying because of it," a third chimed in.