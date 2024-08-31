'This Man Is Delusional': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He 'Brilliantly Weaves' Stories Together During Incoherent Speeches

During his recent stop in Pennsylvania, Trump stated, "I do the weave…I’ll talk about nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together. And friends of mine that are like English professors say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,' but the fake news say, ‘He rambled.’"

"This man is delusional," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said of the ridiculous remark.

"He rambles incoherently for two hours, meandering from topic to topic without ever finishing a sentence or a thought," a second added.