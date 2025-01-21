or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Fans Pose Beside the President's Mugshot and McDonald's Cut-Out at Post-Inauguration Liberty Ball: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and his mugshot
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mugshot was featured at the Liberty Ball.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Donald Trump's supporters lined up to snap photos next to the 47th president's mugshot and a cut-out of him in a McDonald's window at his Liberty Ball on Monday night, January 20.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fans pose mugshot mcdonalds photos liberty ball
Source: @lauraloomer/X

Laura Loomer shared her own picture to X.

Article continues below advertisement

Conspiracy theorist and longtime Trump fan Laura Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her own picture.

"There is a Trump mugshot Photo Booth at the Liberty Ball, I’m in the most sparkly dress ever, J6ers were mass pardoned, and Donald J. Trump is President again!" she captioned the snapshot. "Today was awesome."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ClayTravis/X
Article continues below advertisement

OutKick founder Clay Travis also shared a video of the booth in question, captioning the post: "People are standing in line at the Trump inaugural ball to get their picture taken beside his mugshot and beside his picture working the McDonald’s window."

The lineup, which was named a "Year in the Life of Trump," featured also featured backdrops of the Oval Office and Capitol Hill.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fans pose mugshot mcdonalds photos liberty ball
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was indicted on 13 felony counts in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The unexpected exhibit came shortly after Trump's new inaugural portrait was met with mixed opinions for its resemblance to his infamous mugshot. The image revealed the commander-in-chief giving an icy stare as he furrowed his brow in a nearly-identical expression to the mugshot.

After the portrait was unveiled, political influencer Harry Sisson wrote: "That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster and someone who doesn’t care about you at all."

A second person called Trump a "marketing genius" for using a portrait that "directly echoes his mugshot."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fans pose mugshot mcdonalds photos liberty ball
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

As OK! previously reported, the mugshot was taken in August 2023 after Trump was indicted on 13 felony counts in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

His charges included solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

However, Trump's reelection, as well as the Supreme Court's ruling that the president has immunity for "official acts," complicated the case and many of the charges have since been dismissed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.