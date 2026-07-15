Donald Trump Brushes Off the FBI Investigating Lindsey Graham's Death: 'Wasting Their Time'

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President Donald Trump said the FBI is "wasting their time" if they pursue conspiracy theories regarding the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump downplayed any notions of foul play, emphasizing he has reviewed medical reports and believes Graham passed away from a severe, pre-existing heart condition. Trump stated, "I don't see a lot of evil there," directly dismissing rumors of an assassination or poisoning following a trip to Ukraine, of which he was an ardent supporter. The South Carolina senator’s final major legislative push was a bipartisan Russia sanctions and tariff package, co-sponsored with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, designed to cripple Russia's war economy by imposing penalties on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium.

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'I Don't See a Lot of Evil There'

Trump on FBI investigating Lindsey Graham’s death: I think the FBI is wasting their time pic.twitter.com/Hf8AsF1Alb — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2026 Source: @acyn/x The president said the FBI would be 'wasting their time' investigating conspiracies over Lindsey Graham's death.

Despite internet rumors pointing toward foreign state actors, official investigations continue to treat the tragedy as a strictly natural medical event. However, social media sleuths were immediately suspicious by Trump’s blowing off the investigation. “Nothing screams 'This should definitely be investigated' louder than Trump stating something should not be investigated,” said one.

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How Did Lindsey Graham Die?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump noted that Lindsey Graham's father also had heart issues.

Trump noted he consulted with White House doctors who explained Graham suffered from a condition that is "very almost undetectable.” The POTUS also mentioned that Graham had long-standing issues with clogged arteries and recently complained of a "bad back"— which doctors told him can be a warning sign of an aortic emergency. He added that Graham's father died of a similar heart issue at a similar age. The 71-year-old Republican unexpectedly passed away on July 11. The Washington, D.C., medical examiner's preliminary report ruled the cause of death as an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease (a ruptured aorta caused by hardened arteries).

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Source: MEGA The FBI offered assistance after the senator's death but said they don't suspect foul play.

The FBI became involved after embattled Bureau Director Kash Patel announced that federal agents would assist local authorities, leading to visible FBI activity at Graham’s Capitol Hill home. Law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN that the agency's presence is merely out of an abundance of caution, with zero active indicators of unnatural or nefarious causes. Patel has been desperate to please the president in an attempt to save his job, which has come under extreme scrutiny over his use of government planes for personal use, among other things. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has begun questioning Patel over his personal use of taxpayer-funded FBI jets and the bureau's purchase of armored BMWs.

Kash Patel Is Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Sources claimed Kash Patel is trying to stay on the POTUS' good side.