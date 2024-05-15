Stormy Daniels and Her Husband Consider Fleeing the U.S. If Donald Trump Isn't Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial: 'We Would Like to Get on With Our Lives'
Stormy Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, who is also an adult film actor, expressed concerns about their future in the United States amid the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Blade hinted at the possibility of leaving the country if Trump is not found guilty in the ongoing trial stemming from a $130,000 payment related to Daniels' allegations of a one-night stand with the former president almost two decades ago.
During an interview with CNN's OutFront, Blade disclosed the challenges his wife has faced since coming forward with her claims.
He stated, "Either way, I don’t think it gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country."
“I don’t see it as a win situation either way,” he explained. “I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you’d say normal people get to do in some aspects, but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart.”
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recently testified in Trump's Manhattan trial, providing explicit details about her alleged affair with the former president.
The nature of her testimony prompted the judge to caution her about the explicitness of her statements.
One of the shocking revelations from Daniels' testimony included using a rolled-up magazine featuring Trump's face to spank him, in addition to describing their intimate interaction on a hotel bed.
Her attorney, Clark Brewster, highlighted the fear Daniels experienced, which led her to wear a bulletproof vest to court due to concerns about her safety.
“She was paralyzed with fear — not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what might some nut might do to her,” Brewster told outlets. “And I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”
Despite the challenges she faces, Blade emphasized Daniels' resilience, stating, "This is all her fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that. It wears on her, but she’s a warrior."
The trial revolves around the allegation that Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to facilitate a $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 election to prevent her from exposing their alleged relationship.
Trump, who denies the accusations, is further accused of attempting to conceal the hush money payment by categorizing it as a legal expense.