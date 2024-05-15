Stormy Daniels and Her Husband Consider Fleeing the U.S. If Donald Trump Isn't Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial: 'We Would Like to Get on With Our Lives'

Blade hinted at the possibility of leaving the country if Trump is not found guilty in the ongoing trial stemming from a $130,000 payment related to Daniels' allegations of a one-night stand with the former president almost two decades ago.

During an interview with CNN's OutFront, Blade disclosed the challenges his wife has faced since coming forward with her claims.

He stated, "Either way, I don’t think it gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country."

“I don’t see it as a win situation either way,” he explained. “I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you’d say normal people get to do in some aspects, but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart.”