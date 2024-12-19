or
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Asks PGA Star Scottie Scheffler How Jail Was Following the President-Elect's Conviction in Hush Money Trial

Kai Trump asked Scottie Scheffler about his arrest in Louisville.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai asked Scottie Scheffler how jail was after her grandfather was convicted of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments.

Kai, one of the University of Miami's newest golf recruits, interviewed PGA stars Rory McIlroy, Scheffler and their LIV counterparts Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka ahead of an exhibition titled The Showdown.

Back in May, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer — a felony — third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler denied the charges following the incident before the second round of the PGA Championship — and all charges were later dropped.

When Donald's granddaughter asked him how jail was, Scheffler said: “Honestly, it was a bit boring. There’s not really much to do in there. I was in a cell by myself, just kind of sitting there looking at the walls.”

After Kai suggested orange isn’t a bad color on the two-time Masters champion akin to Tiger Woods, Scheffler replied: “I prefer the burnt orange a little bit more than the jail cell orange, but yeah.”

The GOP leader will become the first convicted criminal to enter the White House as president when he retakes power on Jan. 20, 2025.

Donald denied a sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels but was convicted of falsifying business records to buy her silence in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Donald Trump

The soon-to-be-president revealed how the guilty verdict in his hush money trial has taken a toll on his wife, Melania Trump, and his brood.

"It has to affect my family. I think that's really unfair. I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. It's not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that is fake, that is fake stuff. That's the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing. It affects me more than it would if it was just about me. I wish it was just about me," he said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw.

As OK! previously reported, Kai has started her own social media campaign on YouTube, giving a glimpse into the life of being the president-elect's granddaughter.

During a recent Q&A video, she shared an "embarrassing" moment involving her famous grandfather and one of her male friends on the golf course.

"My most embarrassing moment with my grandpa is I brought one of my guy friends to play golf and he goes, 'Oh my God! Look how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that," she told her viewers. "And I got so embarrassed because like, he has a girlfriend. That was just awkward. That’s my most embarrassing moment ever."

She also admitted she's learned a lot of lessons from her famous grandpa.

