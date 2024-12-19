Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Asks PGA Star Scottie Scheffler How Jail Was Following the President-Elect's Conviction in Hush Money Trial

Back in May, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer — a felony — third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler denied the charges following the incident before the second round of the PGA Championship — and all charges were later dropped.

When Donald's granddaughter asked him how jail was, Scheffler said: “Honestly, it was a bit boring. There’s not really much to do in there. I was in a cell by myself, just kind of sitting there looking at the walls.”

After Kai suggested orange isn’t a bad color on the two-time Masters champion akin to Tiger Woods, Scheffler replied: “I prefer the burnt orange a little bit more than the jail cell orange, but yeah.”