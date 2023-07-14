'They Just Can't Figure It Out?': Donald Trump Mocks Secret Service for Ending White House Cocaine Investigation Without Identifying Any Suspects
Donald Trump wasn't impressed after the Secret Service were unable to identify any suspects in their investigation on how a bag of cocaine made its way into the White House earlier this month.
It was confirmed on Thursday, July 13, that after looking through hours of security footage and checking log books for who had visited the highly trafficked area of the estate, they were unable to verify who could have left the drugs in the West Wing.
"It has just been announced that the 'investigation' of Cocaine in the White House has ended," Trump wrote via his Truth Social platform on Thursday, July 13.
"Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the 'scene of the crime,' and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out?" he continued. "They know the answer, and so does everyone else!"
"In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest Witch Hunt of all time — Over NOTHING!!!" he added. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE & a Two Tier Level of Justice."
This isn't the first time the embattled politician — who recently became the first former or current President of the United States to be hit with criminal charges — chose to chime in with his personal opinions on the Secret Service's shocking findings. As OK! previously reported, Trump heavily implied he believed the drugs belonged to the current POTUS and his son in a post shared on Wednesday, July 5.
- Still in Denial? Jared Kushner Testified That Father-in-Law Donald Trump Truly Believed the 2020 Election Was Stolen
- Chris Christie Jabs Donald Trump's Age, Says He'd 'Kick His A**' in a Physical Fight After Ex-Prez Roasts His Weight
- Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Bash Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera for Friendship With 'Racist' and 'Misogynist' Donald Trump
"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?" he asked his followers. "But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish."
He brought the topic up yet again a few days later, claiming that the Secret Service "100% KNOW WHO IT IS."
"If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!" he said.
Despite Trump's accusations, a statement released by the Secret Service claimed there was simply no evidence for them to use to continue the investigation, noting that analyzation for prints "did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons."
"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the statement continued. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."