Donald Trump Declares It's His 'Great Honor' to Be Indicted and Arrested Twice by 'Sick Government Thugs'

Donald Trump isn't sweating his two separate indictment and arrests within the span of three months. In fact, he's flattered.

"I never thought I would say that, as the leading political opponent of Crooked Joe Biden, getting indicted and arrested by sick government 'Thugs' would be my great honor," the former POTUS wrote in a post uploaded to the controversial conservative's social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday, July 13.