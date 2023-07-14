Donald Trump Declares It's His 'Great Honor' to Be Indicted and Arrested Twice by 'Sick Government Thugs'
Donald Trump isn't sweating his two separate indictment and arrests within the span of three months. In fact, he's flattered.
"I never thought I would say that, as the leading political opponent of Crooked Joe Biden, getting indicted and arrested by sick government 'Thugs' would be my great honor," the former POTUS wrote in a post uploaded to the controversial conservative's social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday, July 13.
"I am doing it for our country, to show how evil and sinister a place it has become. MAGA!!!" Trump — who frequently expressed his belief that the government is bias and purposefully out to get him specifically — added.
The businessman's first indictment and arrest came back in April, when the 77-year-old was faced with 34 felony-count charges in connection to his alleged $130,000 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep the adult film star quiet about their affair.
Last month, Trump was indicted and arrested once-again, with the ex-prez this time facing 37 felony charges in relation to the mishandling of classified documents.
Trump has remained completely unbothered by his abundance of legal woes, and insists he is still in the lead for the 2024 election by a landslide, as OK! previously reported.
"I’m beating Biden in the Polls by the biggest margins ever," Trump claimed in an earlier Truth Social post on Thursday afternoon.
"I assume that means there’ll be another Indictment & Arrest coming down the tracks very soon," Trump added.
While he's not wrong that further indictments and arrests might be on the horizon, it has nothing to do with his political campaign.
There is currently an ongoing investigation being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who is spearheading the probe into Trump's alleged phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, asking him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
As he's done regarding the other federal charges, Trump insisted his innocence, claiming he "made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN [sic]."