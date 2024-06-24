'Everybody Was Shocked': Donald Trump Made Holocaust Joke About 'Nazi Ovens and Killing People' to Jewish Execs, Former Staffer Claims
Donald Trump has a history of going on wild rants and making bizarre remarks throughout his political campaigns, but according to former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res, the 78-year-old took things a step too far when he made a highly offensive joke to a number of Jewish executives while attending a business meeting.
On the Sunday, June 23, episode of MSNBC's Velshi, Res noted that Trump seemed to be "a little saner" when she worked for him, but admitted he was known for making "ridiculous remarks" that others did not always find very funny.
"It reminds me of a time when, we had just hired residential manager, German guy, and Donald was bragging among us, to our executives, we were four of us, how great the guy was," she explained. "And he was a real German, and he was so neat and clean."
"Then he looked at a couple of executives who happened to be Jewish, and he said, 'You know, watch out for this guy. He sort of remembers the, the ovens, you know, smiling,'" the former Trump Organization exec said.
"Everybody was shocked!" she continued. "I mean, I couldn’t believe he said that, but it was making a joke about TV, Nazi ovens and killing people!"
Res also addressed Trump calling fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter a "wonderful" man.
"It was not like he was praising him so much as he was joking about him," she said. "Like it was funny that Hannibal Lecter ate people ... As if that was appropriate."
Trump made the strange comments at a May campaign rally while he was in the middle of discussing alleged immigration issues.
"They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions," he told the New Jersey crowd in May.
"An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs?" he asked the audience. "The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner ... Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter."