'Everybody Was Shocked': Donald Trump Made Holocaust Joke About 'Nazi Ovens and Killing People' to Jewish Execs, Former Staffer Claims

On the Sunday, June 23, episode of MSNBC's Velshi, Res noted that Trump seemed to be "a little saner" when she worked for him, but admitted he was known for making "ridiculous remarks" that others did not always find very funny.

"It reminds me of a time when, we had just hired residential manager, German guy, and Donald was bragging among us, to our executives, we were four of us, how great the guy was," she explained. "And he was a real German, and he was so neat and clean."