Donald Trump Slammed After Suggesting UFC President Launch 'Migrant' Fight League: 'Which Dystopian Movie Series Is He Going For?'

NBC correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, weighed in on Trump's highly controversial story and pointed out that a majority of the immigrants coming to the United States were "men, women and children that are seeking a better life and leaving really dire circumstances."

"I don’t know to what extent to even begin to legitimize or provide any sort of credence to the suggestion made by the former president," he said. "And of course, Donald Trump is not providing any details as to what this would even look like."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!