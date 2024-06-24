Donald Trump Slammed After Suggesting UFC President Launch 'Migrant' Fight League: 'Which Dystopian Movie Series Is He Going For?'
Donald Trump faced backlash after revealing he once suggested that UFC president Dana White should start a new "migrant league of fighters" to battle it out against professionals.
"Then you have the champion of your league — these are the greatest fighters in the world — fight the champion of the migrants," he recalled telling the businessman at the time.
"I think the migrant guy might win," he added. "That’s how tough they are."
Trump noted that White "didn’t like that idea too much," but still insisted that it wasn't the "worst idea" he's ever had.
"These are tough people. These people are tough, and they’re nasty," he said, doubling down on his offensive remarks. "Mean. It’s incredible that they come totally unchecked."
- Donald Trump Will Repeat False Claims He Won the 2020 Presidential Election at Upcoming Debate, Chris Wallace Says
- 'Old Man' Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unable to Fill 10,000 Seats at Pennsylvania Rally: 'This Is Pathetic'
- Eric Trump Compares His Father's Legal Woes to Racism: 'They're Doing the Same to Donald Trump'
Critics flooded social media with comments dragging the former POTUS for his prejudiced views about immigrants.
"Donald Trump said he wants to start a migrant fight league. People honestly love this racist s---?" one X user wrote, and another replied, "The sad thing is he really believes everything he is saying. He thinks fighting migrants is a great idea."
"Is he talking about Roman coliseum gladiator kind of fight league? Or Hunger Games to the death? Like professional fake wrestling? Fight Club? Mad Max Thunderdome?" a third person questioned. "Exactly which dystopian movie series is he going for?"
NBC correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, weighed in on Trump's highly controversial story and pointed out that a majority of the immigrants coming to the United States were "men, women and children that are seeking a better life and leaving really dire circumstances."
"I don’t know to what extent to even begin to legitimize or provide any sort of credence to the suggestion made by the former president," he said. "And of course, Donald Trump is not providing any details as to what this would even look like."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has been known for making harsh comments regarding immigrants. As OK! previously reported, he was even likened to Hitler after claiming they were "poisoning the blood" of the country.
"They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world," he said at a December 2023 rally. "They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."