'I'm Going to Be Sick': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Has a 'Much Better' Body Than President Joe Biden

"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," Harris said about his lackluster rallies. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"

"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," the former Senator added. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."

Trump nearly burst into a fit before replying, "The people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light. So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."