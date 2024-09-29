'I'm Going to Be Sick': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Has a 'Much Better' Body Than President Joe Biden
Donald Trump's latest comments about President Joe Biden have freaked people out.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the right-wing leader, 78, claimed he was doing the American people a favor by running for the Presidency again. However, when he was trying to justify why, he ended up oddly comparing his body with the 81-year-old.
"I could have been sunbathing on the beach," he said about what he could've been doing if he wasn't on the campaign trail. "You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe."
"I think I’m going to be sick," one social media user noted of the bizarre statement.
"Running for the barf bucket now," a second person penned.
"Just threw up in my mouth," another chimed in.
The weird statement comes after Trump called Biden and his opponent and Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally impaired" at a recent rally. “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way," he ranted.
Despite the jabs, the former District attorney, 59, showed the world during the September 10 debate that she could give the businessman a taste of his own medicine.
- Donald Trump Roasts President Joe Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Photos: 'He's Walking on Toothpicks'
- Donald Trump Takes Aim At President Joe Biden, Says 'There's Something Wrong' With Him
- Donald Trump Trolled Over His 'Small Head' as He Tosses Chicken Nuggets Into a Crowd at Alabama Game — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," Harris said about his lackluster rallies. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"
"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," the former Senator added. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
Trump nearly burst into a fit before replying, "The people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light. So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the Republican candidate continues to make disparaging statements about Biden and Harris, the two of them reached out to him after the second apparent attempt on his life.
"I want to be nice. And he was so nice to me yesterday. But, you know, in one way, I sort of wish the call wasn’t made because I do feel ... he’s so, so nice," Trump said during a recent Town Hall. "'I’m so sorry about what happened' and all that, but I have to lay it out."