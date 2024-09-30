or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He Treats Women Like Dogs': Donald Trump Berated for Patting a Woman on the Side of Her Head Before Saying Goodbye — Watch

donald trump petting woman side head
Source: mega

Donald Trump was berated for patting a woman on the side of the head.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's latest action has people in a tizzy!

The ex-president was seen at a recent rally where he interacted with a rallygoer in an odd way.

"Trump says goodbye to a woman with a pat on the side of her head," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video clip via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump petting woman side head
Source: mega

Donald Trump was called out for patting a woman on the head.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't help but go crazy over the video. One person wrote, "They are all his pets," while another said, "He treats women like dogs."

A third said, "Well, that’s how I say hello and goodbye to my dogs!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump petting woman side head
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently talks about women during his speeches.

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Trump has spoken out about women.

In early September, he thanked his supporters' husbands for allowing them to come to his rallies.

"Somebody said 'women don't like Donald Trump.' I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them,'" he told the crowd.

"Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country, they follow me all over the country," he said of the women at the Johnstown, Penn., rally. "I spoke to the husbands one time, I say 'how do you put up with this? ...Your wives are traveling all over the place."

He also called the group of women "beautiful" and "always perfectly coiffed."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump petting woman side head
Source: mega

Donald Trump is married to Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

While at another rally in Potterville, Mich., Trump was called out for saying: "What a beautiful young daughter. What a beautiful young daughter."

Many people called out the ex-president for his odd remarks to a little girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump petting woman side head
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been called 'creepy' in the past.

"That was not a simple compliment to a parent about their child. The delivery was seriously creepy. He seems unable to see a young blonde female without making a lascivious sounding comment. It’s a wonder he didn’t mention her potential for dating success when she grows up," one person wrote, while another said, "Trump might be the most repulsive man I've ever seen."

A third person joked, "He's that guy women are afraid to leave their daughters in the woods with and instead choose the bear."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.