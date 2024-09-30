'He Treats Women Like Dogs': Donald Trump Berated for Patting a Woman on the Side of Her Head Before Saying Goodbye — Watch
Donald Trump's latest action has people in a tizzy!
The ex-president was seen at a recent rally where he interacted with a rallygoer in an odd way.
"Trump says goodbye to a woman with a pat on the side of her head," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video clip via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people couldn't help but go crazy over the video. One person wrote, "They are all his pets," while another said, "He treats women like dogs."
A third said, "Well, that’s how I say hello and goodbye to my dogs!"
This is hardly the first time Trump has spoken out about women.
In early September, he thanked his supporters' husbands for allowing them to come to his rallies.
"Somebody said 'women don't like Donald Trump.' I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them,'" he told the crowd.
"Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country, they follow me all over the country," he said of the women at the Johnstown, Penn., rally. "I spoke to the husbands one time, I say 'how do you put up with this? ...Your wives are traveling all over the place."
He also called the group of women "beautiful" and "always perfectly coiffed."
While at another rally in Potterville, Mich., Trump was called out for saying: "What a beautiful young daughter. What a beautiful young daughter."
Many people called out the ex-president for his odd remarks to a little girl.
"That was not a simple compliment to a parent about their child. The delivery was seriously creepy. He seems unable to see a young blonde female without making a lascivious sounding comment. It’s a wonder he didn’t mention her potential for dating success when she grows up," one person wrote, while another said, "Trump might be the most repulsive man I've ever seen."
A third person joked, "He's that guy women are afraid to leave their daughters in the woods with and instead choose the bear."