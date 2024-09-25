'Senile Weirdo': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Seniors Who Vote for Kamala Harris Should See a Psychiatrist

During a recent interview on Seb Gorka's America First radio show, Trump was questioned about the current battle between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats, but he veered off into taking aim at Jewish voters.

Gorka asked Trump, “Could you explain why is it seemingly that this administration, including Chuck Schumer in the Senate, hates the man that Israel chose as their prime minister? Why do Democrats hate Bibi Netanyahu?”

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump said. “And the Democrat party hates Israel.”

"I really believe they hate Israel, and they also see a lot of votes still. Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I – I’m amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that, and to him, it’s votes," he continued. "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel would be destroyed."