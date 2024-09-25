'Senile Weirdo': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Seniors Who Vote for Kamala Harris Should See a Psychiatrist
Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash for claiming elderly voters who support Vice President Kamala Harris should have their heads examined.
The GOP nominee has made similar comments toward Jewish voters and Catholics who plan on supporting Harris in November.
During a recent campaign stop in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump told a crowd of his supporters, "If any senior doesn’t vote for Trump, we’re going to have to send you to a psychiatrist to have your head examined."
Several critics of the former president shared a clip from the speech on social media and claimed he's the one who should be seeing a shrink.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Oh yeah Donald. ALL the seniors of America are signing up for you to cut their Social Security and Medicare. YOU are the one who should have your head examined."
Another X user commented, "When you know that your biggest problem is your mental health, you see everyone your age as a potential client for a psychiatrist. Trump thinks every senior is a senile weirdo like him."
A third person mocked Trump by writing, "I'm not crazy! You're crazy! You are ALL crazy! I'm the least crazy person ever!"
During a recent interview on Seb Gorka's America First radio show, Trump was questioned about the current battle between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats, but he veered off into taking aim at Jewish voters.
Gorka asked Trump, “Could you explain why is it seemingly that this administration, including Chuck Schumer in the Senate, hates the man that Israel chose as their prime minister? Why do Democrats hate Bibi Netanyahu?”
“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump said. “And the Democrat party hates Israel.”
"I really believe they hate Israel, and they also see a lot of votes still. Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I – I’m amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that, and to him, it’s votes," he continued. "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel would be destroyed."
During a recent rant on Truth Social, Trump also targeted Catholics who plan on voting for the Democratic ticket.
"I don’t know what she has against our Catholic friends, but it must be a lot, because she certainly hasn’t been very nice to them, in fact, Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration," he shared to his seven million followers. "Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined."
