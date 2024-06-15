OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'The View' Host and Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Ex-Prez Would Propose 'Executing' People During White House Meetings

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 15 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared some shocking statements Donald Trump supposedly made while behind closed doors!

While appearing on the Friday, June 14, installment of the “Press Club” podcast, The View co-host and former Trump staffer revealed that the ex-President would allegedly suggest “executing” people during official White House meetings.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for the Trump administration.

During her sit-down with host Aidan McLaughlin, Griffin recalled one conference where then-Attorney General Bill Barr discussed whether Trump said a leaker should be punished by death.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mike Pence declined to endorse Trump. But then you have people like Nikki Haley and Bill Barr who are either endorsing him or saying that they would probably vote for him despite being very critical — and there is a difference between saying you disagree with some of the policies and saying this person is fundamentally unfit for office, but I might vote for them," the vocal Trump attacker shared. "How do you explain that there are people who are very smart, like Nikki Haley and Bill Barr, who watched the first Trump term from the inside and have described it as very dangerous but are still saying, well, we might vote for him in 2024."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump court
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s power. I think power is just one of the most enticing things that we have in society,” the media personality continued before mentioning the topic of executions. “Kaitlan Collins, to her credit, interviewed Bill Barr and asked about an anecdote that I had shared about a meeting he and I were both in the Oval Office, where Trump straight up said a staffer who leaked a story should be executed. And Bill Barr kind of danced it and said I don’t recall that specific instance, but there were others where we talked about executing people.”

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin co-hosts 'The View.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"How do you rationalize that is a person fit in sound judgment to be president of the United States?" Griffin asked.

“They’re reading the tea leaves. They know there’s a very real chance he’s going to be president again. And there’s not a lot of glory or victory in being right, but being on the wrong side of Trump, I think that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the former White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President added.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump note
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is running for president in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin went on to bash other Republicans who have thrown their support behind Trump despite their previous criticism of the controversial politician.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“I really wanted to root for Nikki Haley. I think it was pathetic that she turned around and endorsed him. I think she knows better. I wish that there were more people out there, but I do think it’s notable, I mentioned Pence, but every living former standard bearer for the GOP, so everyone who’s been on a GOP presidential ticket, with the exception of Sarah Palin, is not backing Donald Trump — Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Dan Quayle, presumably George Bush, Mike Pence, everyone that we entrusted who had risen to the level of seriousness that they could see themselves in the Oval, says oh no, this guy should not be in the Oval,” the brunette beauty, 35, ranted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.