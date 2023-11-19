'Our Leader Is a Stupid Person': Donald Trump Bashes Rival Joe Biden's Intelligence and Accuses Him of Being on Medication at Iowa Rally
On Saturday, November 18, former President Donald Trump took a shot at current President Joe Biden’s intelligence while speaking at his rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Trump claimed Biden was an incompetent leader due to the way he handled his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Earlier this week, the 80-year-old met with the politician to foster better relations between the two world powers. However, Biden stirred up some trouble when he called Jinping a “dictator” at a press conference after the summit.
“Our leader is a stupid person,” said of the father-of-four as his supporters cheered. “Our leader can’t get off this stage. You see this stage?”
The 77-year-old then mocked Biden by pretending to appear confused and repeatedly said, “thank you.”
Trump then accused the former senator of taking medication before his speeches, as he claimed Biden would have struggled to leave the stage as “whatever it is he’s taken” would have worn off.
Biden and Trump are clear favorites to win their party’s presidential nominations and will likely face each other in the 2024 general election like they did in 2020. Polls from Real Clear Politics show the father-of-five leading by 1.6% over Biden.
As OK! previously reported, many have speculated the outcome of the upcoming presidential rematch, including comedian Bill Maher, who claimed Biden will lose re-election.
On the Friday, November 17, episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with DNC chair Donna Brazile, where he asked “What do you think of prominent Democrats like David Axelrod calling for [Joe] Biden to, quote, ‘get out or get going’ … Did he say that? Get out or get going?”
Brazile responded: “I believe in a tweet or two and some stuff. Look, people think that Joe Biden is perhaps too old. They’re right,” to which the TV host said, “Perhaps?”
“Don’t spill the water or something might come out of it. You know, everyone ages. Differently,” Brazile added.
“I agree. I’ve said —” Maher began before Brazile chimed in, saying, “You know so, Betty White lived to be 99. Mick Jagger is still twisting his a--.”
“I have been the one making that case year after year here against ageism. I always said it’s a case by case basis but..” Maher continued.
“It’s a case by case,” Brazile agreed.
Maher then made the prediction that Biden would not be president for much longer.
“But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, Yeah, but this is the case. And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry,” he stated.