Donald Trump May Waive His Right to Appear At His Georgia Arraignment: Sources

The 77-year-old surrendered himself to Fulton County Jail last week and was booked on 13 counts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

Although Trump has not yet filed the waiver, other co-defendants in the bombshell case — including Sidney Powell — have chosen to waive their right to appear at their own arraignments.