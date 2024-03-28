Donald Trump Jokes 'Nobody Ever Gets Divorced When They Get Married at Mar-a-Lago' After He's Accused of Getting Handsy With the Bride
Donald Trump joked about the marriage success rate at his country club in Florida — the same event where he was accused of getting handsy with the bride.
The former president attended Jarod and Alexa Malnik’s rehearsal dinner at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate in late March.
“This is a great couple,” Trump, 77, told guests, a source dished to Page Six. “Nobody gets divorced ever when they get married at Mar-a-Lago. People, 20 years later, say it’s the greatest marriage ever.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump posed for a photo with the bride and groom as he whispered in the guy's ear while holding hands with the woman.
"I wonder what he says to the groom here?" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote alongside the video.
People then began to comment on the interaction.
One person wrote, "He’s such a pervert," while another said, "'I need 6 seconds in the back with her.'"
A third person added, "Notice his holding hands with the bride, SECURITY!" while a fourth person brought up how Trump might be going broke after failing to cough over $500 million, stemming from the civil fraud judgment. "He’s asking if he can get a few dollars," they wrote.
Recently, Trump made headlines for stare at a woman who wore a tight-fitted dress. "Not Melania," the caption read, referring to his wife.
One person wrote, "Trump is a creep and he needs to wear a bra. Gross," while another added, "Disgusting old man."
A third person added, "Creepy," while a fourth asked, "He looks smitten. Is that Melania 2.0?"
Trump is frequently seen without his wife, and he shared the reasoning behind her decision.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”