OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jokes 'Nobody Ever Gets Divorced When They Get Married at Mar-a-Lago' After He's Accused of Getting Handsy With the Bride

donald trump wedding pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump joked about the marriage success rate at his country club in Florida — the same event where he was accused of getting handsy with the bride.

Article continues below advertisement
blasphemous grift donald trump backlash selling bibles easter
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently attended a wedding at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president attended Jarod and Alexa Malnik’s rehearsal dinner at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate in late March.

“This is a great couple,” Trump, 77, told guests, a source dished to Page Six. “Nobody gets divorced ever when they get married at Mar-a-Lago. People, 20 years later, say it’s the greatest marriage ever.”

Article continues below advertisement
trump wedding
Source: @RonFilipkowski/x

Donald Trump was spotted getting handsy with the bride at the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump posed for a photo with the bride and groom as he whispered in the guy's ear while holding hands with the woman.

"I wonder what he says to the groom here?" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote alongside the video.

Article continues below advertisement
trump wedding
Source: @RonFilipkowski/x

People called Donald Trump a 'pervert' for seemingly flirting with the bride.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

People then began to comment on the interaction.

One person wrote, "He’s such a pervert," while another said, "'I need 6 seconds in the back with her.'"

A third person added, "Notice his holding hands with the bride, SECURITY!" while a fourth person brought up how Trump might be going broke after failing to cough over $500 million, stemming from the civil fraud judgment. "He’s asking if he can get a few dollars," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Trump made headlines for stare at a woman who wore a tight-fitted dress. "Not Melania," the caption read, referring to his wife.

One person wrote, "Trump is a creep and he needs to wear a bra. Gross," while another added, "Disgusting old man."

A third person added, "Creepy," while a fourth asked, "He looks smitten. Is that Melania 2.0?"

Article continues below advertisement
trump wedding
Source: @RonFilipkowski/x

Donald Trump is rarely seen with wife Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Trump is frequently seen without his wife, and he shared the reasoning behind her decision.

“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.