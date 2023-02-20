Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Donald Trump III's 14th Birthday With Sweet Photos: 'Couldn't Be More Pleased With The Man You're Becoming'
Donald Trump Jr.'s kids are growing up! On Saturday, February 18, the 45-year-old took some time to wish his son Donald Trump III a happy birthday.
"Happy 14th birthday to my biggest little man. Donnie I love you and couldn’t be more pleased with the man you’re becoming. Keep it up buddy," he captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.
After the sweet post made its rounds, people took to the comments section to send some well-wishes. One person wrote, "Great dad! My man! Teaching him well 🇺🇸," while another added, "Love this family!!!"
A third person said, "Great pix of a great father and son!! Happy Birthday to Donnie!! 🎉It’s been so fun watching him grow up!! ❤️."
In the pictures, Trump III can be seen with his grandfather, Donald Trump, in addition to Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Over the weekend, Trump Jr. and his lady seemed like they got some time to relax, as they were seen on a boat outside.
One week earlier, the pair spent the day with Trump Jr.'s kids, Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
"Kid time. Great time with the Smurfs and KG. @kimberlyguilfoyle," he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 12.
Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, 53, seem to be going strong, as she couldn't help but gush over him on February 14.
"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink dress, while her man wore a pink tie and suit.
Trump Jr. didn't make a grid post for the TV personality. Instead, he only reposted on his Instagram Story — something people weren't afraid to point out.
"Why doesn't he post pictures of you on his page?" one person asked, while another said, "No love on his page. Sad for you!"
A third person fumed, "These two deserve each other. They’re like 2 rotten apples off the the same tree."
Despite the diss, the lovebirds, who got engaged in 2020, seem to be doing well.
"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," Guilfoyle previously confessed.