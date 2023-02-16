Donald Trump Jr. Savaged For Not Posting Photos Of Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle On Valentine's Day: 'Sad For You!'
Called out! While Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., on Valentine's Day, he couldn't do the same for her — something fans were quick to call out.
"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," the TV host, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a tight pink dress, while the political guru, 45, sported a pink shirt and tie with blue pants and a matching jacket on Tuesday, February 14.
Trump Jr. only reposted a photo collage Guilfoyle put on her Instagram Story, but he failed to made a grid post for the occasion. Meanwhile, he posted a few other memes where he made fun of Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden.
"Why doesn't he post pictures of you on his page?" one person asked, while another said, "No love on his page. Sad for you!"
A third person fumed, "These two deserve each other. They’re like 2 rotten apples off the the same tree."
However, others loved the photograph. One person said, "Gorgeous couple 💕 💌 ❤️," while a second user shared, "Happy Valentines Day you lovebirds! 😍."
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got engaged in 2020, love being together, as they recently cozied up at a charity event.
"Amazing time last week at yet another incredible event by @curetivityfoundation raising money for pediatric cancer! 🤍 #curetivity #stjudes To get involved or donate, please visit www.curetivity.com," Guilfoyle wrote of the event.
The Fox News alum previously shared what makes the two click.
"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.
"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."