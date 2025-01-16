Elon Musk's 'Hunger for Public Attention' Changed Him During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Podcaster Sam Harris Claims as He Details the Text Message That Ended Their Friendship

Harris wrote to Musk: "Hey, brother — I really think you need to walk back your coronavirus tweet. I know there’s a way to parse it that makes sense ('panic' is always dumb), but I fear that’s not the way most people are reading it. You have an enormous platform, and much of the world looks to you as an authority on all things technical. Coronavirus is a very big deal, and if we don’t get our act together, we’re going to look just like Italy very soon. If you want to turn some engineers loose on the problem, now would be a good time for a breakthrough in the production of ventilators."

Musk responded: "Sam, you of all people should not be concerned about this."

He also shared a link to a page on the CDC website stating that, at the time, COVID-19 was not counted among the top 100 causes of death in the U.S.

The podcaster wrote: "This was a patently silly point to make in the first days of a pandemic."