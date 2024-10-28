10 Highlights From Donald Trump's 3-Hour Interview With Joe Rogan: His Biggest Mistake as President, Aliens, Kamala Harris' IQ and More

In an October 25 interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Donald Trump spoke about different topics, including his idea about tariffs.

"Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs?" Joe Rogan asked. "We're serious about that?"

The Republican presidential nominee responded, "Yeah, sure, but why not? We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs and take our factories and take our workers and take our families, unless they pay a big price. And the big price is tariffs."