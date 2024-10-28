or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Donald Trump
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Highlights From Donald Trump's 3-Hour Interview With Joe Rogan: His Biggest Mistake as President, Aliens, Kamala Harris' IQ and More

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke to Joe Rogan for three hours on his podcast on Friday, October 25.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump Commented on Taxes

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared on the October 25 episode of Joe Rogan's podcast.

In an October 25 interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Donald Trump spoke about different topics, including his idea about tariffs.

"Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs?" Joe Rogan asked. "We're serious about that?"

The Republican presidential nominee responded, "Yeah, sure, but why not? We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs and take our factories and take our workers and take our families, unless they pay a big price. And the big price is tariffs."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Explained His Election Fraud Claims

donald trump
Source: MEGA

The public said Donald Trump 'repeated' his election lies on the podcast.

In the three-hour interview with Rogan, Trump also touched on his 2020 presidential election claims as the podcaster pressed him for evidence.

"Are you going to present this [proof] ever?" Rogan queried.

Trump, who claimed Democrats used the COVID-19 pandemic to cheat, said, "I lost by, like, I didn't lose."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Mentioned Kim Jong Un While Speaking About the 'Enemy From Within'

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if he had won the previous election and became the president again.

"I got along great with him," Trump said of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. "I say to people, we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within. And it drives them crazy when I use that term. But we have an enemy from within."

In 2019, the ex-POTUS became the first president ever to step into North Korea.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Revealed His Biggest Mistake as President

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out his former White House chief of staff, General John Kelly, during his podcast appearance after previously branding him a 'lowlife' and a 'total degenerate.'

Trump admitted that the biggest mistake he made during his presidency was choosing "bad, disloyal people" for key roles in his administration.

"I picked some great people, you know, but you don't think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked. I picked a few people that I shouldn't have picked," he told Rogan.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Spoke About Aliens

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he has learned a lot of things about UFOs.

During the three-hour chat, the businessman also opened up about extraterrestrial life and the things he learned about it.

Trump said, "I have to be honest, I have never been a believer … [But] I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything. And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn't a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane."

When Rogan asked him what he believed, Trump reiterated there was no reason "not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Said Joe Rogan Is Not a 'Kamala Harris Person'

donald trump
Source: MEGA

In the past, Joe Rogan said he was not a Trump supporter.

The former president gave Rogan a piece of advice before the 2024 election.

"You cannot be voting for Kamala. You're not a Kamala person. I know you. I've watched you. You know what, without speaking to you I know you, I think I know you, maybe almost as well as your wife," said Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Health Is 'Unbelievable'

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has not yet released his medical records.

Amid concerns surrounding his health, Trump proudly shared what he thought of "really boring" treadmills.

"I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill. When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'It's unbelievable!' I'm telling you, I felt I could have gone all day," he told Rogan.

Article continues below advertisement

He Lashed Out at Kamala Harris

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly called Kamala Harris 'stupid.'

Trump tried to pull down Vice President Kamala Harris by calling her "a very low IQ person."

"If she becomes the President of the United States, which I can't believe can happen," Trump said, "I don't think this country is going to make it."

Article continues below advertisement

What NBC Executives Said About 'The Apprentice'

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris was previously in discussions to appear on the podcast.

"They wanted me to stay," Trump said of the NBC executives who tried to persuade him not to run for president to save The Apprentice. "All the top people came over to see me, try and talk me out of it, because they wanted to have me extend."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Donald Trump Bring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Into His Administration?

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Elon Musk 'the greatest guy.'

Trump said he is "completely committed" to adding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into his administration.

"But the only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environmental. Because he doesn't like oil, I love oil and gas," he noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.