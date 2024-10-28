10 Highlights From Donald Trump's 3-Hour Interview With Joe Rogan: His Biggest Mistake as President, Aliens, Kamala Harris' IQ and More
Donald Trump Commented on Taxes
In an October 25 interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Donald Trump spoke about different topics, including his idea about tariffs.
"Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs?" Joe Rogan asked. "We're serious about that?"
The Republican presidential nominee responded, "Yeah, sure, but why not? We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs and take our factories and take our workers and take our families, unless they pay a big price. And the big price is tariffs."
Donald Trump Explained His Election Fraud Claims
In the three-hour interview with Rogan, Trump also touched on his 2020 presidential election claims as the podcaster pressed him for evidence.
"Are you going to present this [proof] ever?" Rogan queried.
Trump, who claimed Democrats used the COVID-19 pandemic to cheat, said, "I lost by, like, I didn't lose."
Donald Trump Mentioned Kim Jong Un While Speaking About the 'Enemy From Within'
"I got along great with him," Trump said of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. "I say to people, we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within. And it drives them crazy when I use that term. But we have an enemy from within."
In 2019, the ex-POTUS became the first president ever to step into North Korea.
Donald Trump Revealed His Biggest Mistake as President
Trump admitted that the biggest mistake he made during his presidency was choosing "bad, disloyal people" for key roles in his administration.
"I picked some great people, you know, but you don't think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked. I picked a few people that I shouldn't have picked," he told Rogan.
Donald Trump Spoke About Aliens
During the three-hour chat, the businessman also opened up about extraterrestrial life and the things he learned about it.
Trump said, "I have to be honest, I have never been a believer … [But] I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything. And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn't a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane."
When Rogan asked him what he believed, Trump reiterated there was no reason "not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life."
Donald Trump Said Joe Rogan Is Not a 'Kamala Harris Person'
The former president gave Rogan a piece of advice before the 2024 election.
"You cannot be voting for Kamala. You're not a Kamala person. I know you. I've watched you. You know what, without speaking to you I know you, I think I know you, maybe almost as well as your wife," said Trump.
Donald Trump's Health Is 'Unbelievable'
Amid concerns surrounding his health, Trump proudly shared what he thought of "really boring" treadmills.
"I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill. When passing a physical, they asked me to run on a treadmill and then they make it steeper and steeper and steeper and the doctors said, it was at Walter Reed [hospital], they said: 'It's unbelievable!' I'm telling you, I felt I could have gone all day," he told Rogan.
He Lashed Out at Kamala Harris
Trump tried to pull down Vice President Kamala Harris by calling her "a very low IQ person."
"If she becomes the President of the United States, which I can't believe can happen," Trump said, "I don't think this country is going to make it."
What NBC Executives Said About 'The Apprentice'
"They wanted me to stay," Trump said of the NBC executives who tried to persuade him not to run for president to save The Apprentice. "All the top people came over to see me, try and talk me out of it, because they wanted to have me extend."
Will Donald Trump Bring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Into His Administration?
Trump said he is "completely committed" to adding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into his administration.
"But the only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environmental. Because he doesn't like oil, I love oil and gas," he noted.