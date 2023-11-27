Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for 'Frat Boy' Antics at Party: 'He Craves Being the Center of Attention'
Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash on social media after sharing a photo of himself posing on the floor in front of a birthday cake to his Instagram Story this weekend.
"Junior seems to be enjoying the party," political commentator Ron Filipowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, next to a screenshot of the snap.
Critics of the Trump family flooded the comments section, mocking the 45-year-old businessman.
"He craves being the center of attention," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "He's a perpetual frat boy, although I'm not sure he ever went to college."
"I feel sorry for the people in his circle who have to pretend this is funny," a third added.
Others referenced the rumors that Trump Jr.'s dramatic gestures, occasionally manic manner of speaking and his wild statements are caused by alleged drug use. "Cocaine 2: Electric Boogaloo," a critic captioned the photo, while another quipped, "Sniffy McSnifferson checking the carpet for 'dust.'"
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims His Father Is a Real Estate 'Visionary' as He Continues to Insist Mar-a-Lago Is Worth More Than $18 Million
- 'He Is LOADED!': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs After Slurring His Words During Podcast
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
Some X users also called out the controversial public figure's fashion choices at the get-together.
"He going hunting after the party? Already wearing his camo," one person joked, and another said, "Nice sweater, too bad its not 1985 anymore."
"Jr is real classy. He’s so classy he wears white athletic socks to a 'fancy' event," another pointed out.
This comes not long after the 45-year-old took the stand at his father Donald Trump's New York trial.
The embattled former POTUS and his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were found liable for fraud after allegedly misrepresenting the net worth of their properties and other assets in financial documents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Donald Jr. praised the embattled former POTUS as a real estate "visionary" and gushed Mar-a-Lago was "one of the few sort of American castles."
"He’s an artist with real estate," he told the court. "He sees the things that other people don’t."
Donald Jr. also confessed he was offended when he learned it had been reported his father's Mar-a-Lago resort was worth a mere $18 million.
"I may have taken some umbrage," he added before referring to pictures of the sprawling property. "You couldn’t build that atrium for $18 million today."