Donald Trump Jr. Could 'Lose Credibility' as He Retakes Stand in Daddy Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Case: 'Going to Be Difficult'
Donald Trump Jr. arrived back in court in New York on Monday, November 13, as he's expected to be the first defense witness in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.
Prior to Trump Jr., 45, taking the stand, Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, believes his original testimony could backfire if he differs too much from what he already said under oath.
"It's going to be very difficult for Donald Trump Jr. to really have a lot of credibility here," McQuade said on MSNBC. "His whole strategy, when he testified previously, was to distance himself from knowledge about these things. That it was all about the accountants, I don't really pay much attention to this, sure, maybe I signed off on these things."
"But remember, he gave that press conference at the end of his testimony where he said 'I relied on accountants to do, wait for it, accounting,'" she continued. "It's going to be difficult for him, I think, to now say anything with any authority, other than to repeat what he's already said."
As OK! previously reported, the former president is being accused of inflating his assets to secure loans from banks when doing business. During his testimony on November 1, Trump Jr. claimed he had no involvement when working on financial statements.
While he did sign off on financial statements, which are cited in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit, he claimed the valuations were decided by The Trump Organization's accounts who had "more intimate understanding of the specifics of those things" than he did.
Meanwhile, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman told CNN that Trump Jr. won't divert too much during his testimony.
"The defense gets to ask him what they want to ask him, so they'll be able to really get him — and they'll have prepared him — to really round out the themes he wants, of having no personal knowledge," Litman said.
"On the other hand, the [Attorney General's office] will then be able to cross him and ask very pointed yes or no questions that he'll have to answer. So the testimony will differ on both sides. But I think what we'll see is more of what he said the first time he testified, which is I didn't pay any attention to this, I didn't know anything and I just relied on the accountants," he added.
Prior to taking the stand in early November, Donald, 77, lashed out in court.
He stated, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."