'Complete Conspiracy Theory Nut': Donald Trump Jr. Roasted for Claiming 'Fascist' Democrats Are Trying to Rig His Father's Trial
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash after he started spreading conspiracy theories about his father's hush money criminal trial in a new video that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Don Jr. claimed that his father, former President Donald Trump Sr., won't have a fair trial in the Manhattan court case against him.
"You never know. If there was someone even remotely conservative, I'm sure they would've thrown him off," he told his listeners on his Triggered podcast. "You know the Democrats, they're evil and they're smart. They'll show up in a MAGA hat and pretend their conservative and unbiased and then they'll go in there and they'll do the bidding of the fascist Democrat party."
A clip of Don Jr.'s show was shared by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch on X in a post mocking the Trump offspring of sowing doubt into the criminal justice system.
The post read, "Junior claims that the 'fascist' Democratic Party is probably trying to rig his dad’s trial by sending people into jury duty in MAGA hats to try and fool people and get on the jury."
The comments on the post were flooded with people ridiculing Junior, calling him a "complete conspiracy theory nut" and "a nepo-baby scared of his golden ticket getting locked up."
One user commented on Filipkowski's post, writing, "Wait so he's basically saying the only people who can be 'impartial' are devote Trump supporters who vow allegiance to their God emperor, but even then they could be faking it... wtf are we doing here?"
Another person wrote, "I've never seen anyone as delusional or paranoid as Donald Trump Jr. and his father. He's scared s---less he'll lose more of the inheritance and have to find a real job!"
A third user joked, "The election is rigged. This court is rigged. The jury is rigged. The judge is rigged. The DA is rigged. I'm rigged. You're rigged. We're all rigged."
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr. is no stranger to spreading conspiracy theories. He once claimed President Joe Biden wants to "lock up" everyone and make "memes" illegal.
He's also pushed for infamous conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to be his father's press secretary if he wins the 2024 presidential election.
Loomer has spread misinformation about mass shootings and COVID-19 and has been banned from multiple platforms for hate speech.