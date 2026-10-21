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Donald Trump Jr. Warned President Against Iran War From the Start — But 'Would Never Publicly Break With His Dad on an Issue Like This,' Source Claims

Image of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly expressed his opposition to his father's Iran war in private.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly privately opposed the war in Iran and urged his father, President Donald Trump, not to launch the military campaign.

According to a new report, two sources close to Trump Jr. revealed that he made his feelings clear to his father at the outset of the operation, which began on February 28, 2026.

While Trump Jr. remains vocally supportive of his father in public, he has consistently badmouthed the conflict behind closed doors to maintain family unity.

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Image of Don Jr. has kept his views private beause he'd never publicly break with his father.
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. has kept his views private beause he'd never publicly break with his father.

A person close to him told The Atlantic: "Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can’t imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject.”

The president's eldest son, 48, objects because of a long-held skepticism toward foreign interventions, believing the U.S. should avoid another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

He also posted a now-infamous tweet about how critics said his father would embroil the United States in a war with Iran — which he eventually did.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Anti-Iran War Post Resurfaces

Image of A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. has come back to haunt him.
Source: MEGA

A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. has come back to haunt him.

“Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?” Trump Jr. wrote on April 13, 2024, as Iran began attacks on Israel. “Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve.”

Trump Jr. is not alone in his early reservations; other high-profile figures within the administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, reportedly raised early concerns about the strategy and scope of the war.

The war has severely strained the administration's political standing ahead of the November 3 midterms, with a Pew Research Center poll showing 65 percent disapproval of the operation amid record-high fuel prices surpassing $4 per gallon.

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Image of A White House spokesperson declined to comment on Don Jr.
Source: MEGA

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on Don Jr.

When asked about Trump Jr.’s alleged objections, a spokesperson for him declined to comment and the White House dodged direct questions, stating only that "Iran has been decimated, and one way or the other, the conflict in Iran will be over very soon."

The U.S. war with Iran under the Trump administration is widely characterized by analysts, policy think tanks and media outlets as a severe strategic and economic disaster.

'The U.S.-Led War in Iran Is a Disastrous Mistake'

Image of Donald Trump's war in Iran has been described as a failed diplomatic endgame.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's war in Iran has been described as a failed diplomatic endgame.

Critics point to depleted military resources, soaring global energy costs, and a failed diplomatic endgame that ultimately strengthened hardline factions in Tehran.

“The U.S.-led war in Iran is a disastrous mistake and a breach of international law... [Donald Trump's second term] marks a profound rupture in transatlantic ties,” said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in March.

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