Politics Donald Trump Jr. Warned President Against Iran War From the Start — But 'Would Never Publicly Break With His Dad on an Issue Like This,' Source Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. reportedly expressed his opposition to his father's Iran war in private. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly privately opposed the war in Iran and urged his father, President Donald Trump, not to launch the military campaign. According to a new report, two sources close to Trump Jr. revealed that he made his feelings clear to his father at the outset of the operation, which began on February 28, 2026. While Trump Jr. remains vocally supportive of his father in public, he has consistently badmouthed the conflict behind closed doors to maintain family unity.

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Source: MEGA Don Jr. has kept his views private beause he'd never publicly break with his father.

A person close to him told The Atlantic: "Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can’t imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject.” The president's eldest son, 48, objects because of a long-held skepticism toward foreign interventions, believing the U.S. should avoid another prolonged conflict in the Middle East. He also posted a now-infamous tweet about how critics said his father would embroil the United States in a war with Iran — which he eventually did.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Anti-Iran War Post Resurfaces

Source: MEGA A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. has come back to haunt him.

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Source: MEGA A White House spokesperson declined to comment on Don Jr.

When asked about Trump Jr.’s alleged objections, a spokesperson for him declined to comment and the White House dodged direct questions, stating only that "Iran has been decimated, and one way or the other, the conflict in Iran will be over very soon." The U.S. war with Iran under the Trump administration is widely characterized by analysts, policy think tanks and media outlets as a severe strategic and economic disaster.

'The U.S.-Led War in Iran Is a Disastrous Mistake'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's war in Iran has been described as a failed diplomatic endgame.