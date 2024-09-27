'Deranged Imbecile': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming Kamala Harris Will 'Confiscate Your Car' If Elected President

The GOP nominee gave a speech in Walker, Michigan, on Friday, September 27, when he went on an unscripted tirade about his political opponent.

He told a crowd of his supporters, "If Kamala Harris wins, she will take your cars, take your money and take your guns. She wants to confiscate all guns, you know that."

Clips of Trump's rant went viral on social media where several of his biggest critics called him out for "pulling things to be mad at out of thin air."