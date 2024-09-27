'Deranged Imbecile': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming Kamala Harris Will 'Confiscate Your Car' If Elected President
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for falsely claiming Vice President Kamala Harris wants to take people's cars, money and guns.
The GOP nominee gave a speech in Walker, Michigan, on Friday, September 27, when he went on an unscripted tirade about his political opponent.
He told a crowd of his supporters, "If Kamala Harris wins, she will take your cars, take your money and take your guns. She wants to confiscate all guns, you know that."
Clips of Trump's rant went viral on social media where several of his biggest critics called him out for "pulling things to be mad at out of thin air."
An account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Trump's rant and wrote, "Listen to this moron. Utter b-------. Btw during the debate, which Kamala won big time, she mentioned that she and Tim Walz are both gun owners and are not taking anyone's guns."
Another X user commented, "According to Trump, Democrats are anti-gun, anti-car, anti-gas ovens, anti-employer, anti-worker, anti-life, anti-choice and anti-whatever he needs to say so people will start supporting him again. He's absolutely lost it."
A third person shared the clip and simply wrote, "Deranged imbecilic alert."
During a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harris reiterated that she is a proud gun owner and said, "If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot. Sorry, probably shouldn't have said that! But my staff will deal with that later."
Though she has a gun, Harris said she wants stronger background checks and to reinstate a federal assault weapons ban.
"Here's my point, Oprah. I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment," Harris said. "These are just common sense."
During the same rally, Trump accused Harris of only recently visiting the border to "make up some lies, like she said about the border bill that Trump stopped."
“Let me tell you, number one, I didn’t stop it. The senators stopped it. But that’s the worst bill ever drawn. It’s a waste of paper,” Trump said, referencing the bipartisan border security bill that Trump played a role in effectively killing by urging GOP lawmakers to vote against it.
Harris vowed to help bring back the legislation if elected. However, Trump said, “She doesn’t need a bill.”
The vice president doesn't have the power to pass executive orders — only the president has that power — and it's highly debated whether the president can make an executive order on border security.