Donald Trump Calls for Kamala Harris to Be 'Impeached' or 'Prosecuted' for 'Allowing 13,099 Murderers' to Cross Border
Donald Trump raged over Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the border this past weekend.
On Saturday, September 28, he dubbed the amount of "illegal migrants" coming into the United States the "biggest crime story of our time" and suggested Harris should resign.
He repeated similar sentiments during his campaign rally on Sunday and again on Truth Social that same day.
"What Comrade Kamala Harris has done to our Country at the Border by allowing 13,099 murderers to roam openly, and be free to kill, is The Crime of the Century," he penned on the conservative social media platform. "They have already killed many people, and this is just the beginning."
"She should be IMPEACHED, PROSECUTED, or BOTH!" he continued. "13,099 MURDERERS are on the loose in our Country because of Kamala Harris."
Trump has been slinging shocking allegations at Harris since she announced her intention to run for POTUS in July after President Joe Biden stepped back from his campaign. As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old claimed Harris would "take your cars, take your money and take your guns" while speaking to a crowd of supporters in Michigan on Friday, September 27.
However, Harris has said in the past that both she and running mate Tim Walz were gun owners and confirmed during the September 10 presidential debate that they're not "taking anybody's guns away."
She reiterated her opinions during a recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, noting that she is a proponent of stronger background checks for prospective gun owners and would support a ban on assault weapons.
"Here's my point, Oprah. I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment," she said. "These are just common sense."
The controversial former president later declared Harris was "mentally disabled" while speaking at a Wisconsin rally on Saturday.
"Joe Biden became mentally impaired," he said, referring to the rumors of the 81-year-old's declining physical and cognitive throughout his presidency. "Kamala was born that way. She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country."