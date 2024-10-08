Donald Trump Kept in Contact With Vladimir Putin Despite Leaving the White House, New Book Claims
Donald Trump reportedly contacted Vladimir Putin several times after he left the White House in 2021.
According to excerpts from Bob Woodward's upcoming new book, War, which is set to be released on Tuesday, October 15, a former Trump aide claimed the ex-prez spoke with the Russian president "as many as seven" times over the last three years.
One passage of the tell-all tome detailed a time when Trump reportedly asked for one of his senior aides to leave the room so "he could have what he said was a private phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin."
"According to Trump’s aide, there have been multiple phone calls between Trump and Putin, maybe as many as seven in the period since Trump left the White House in 2021," the author added.
However, when Woodward asked Trump aide Jason Miller if this was accurate, he replied, "Um, ah, not that, ah, not that I’m aware of."
The former POTUS' communications director, Steven Cheung, also firmly insisted this was not true.
"None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Cheung's statement read.
Trump's relationship and seeming admiration for Putin has been criticized throughout his presidency and his 2024 presidential election campaign. As OK! previously reported, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was found Trump's behavior around the Russian leader to be "creepy."
"The Republican Party under Donald Trump, and particularly the right wing of the Republican Party, are very sympathetic to Vladimir Putin. I mean, I’ve been with Trump and Putin: Trump is in awe of Putin," he said. "When you see Trump with Putin, as I have on a few occasions, he’s [Trump] like the 12-year-old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. My hero!"
Earlier this year, Trump's niece Mary suggested her uncle gravitated toward dictators because he grew up in an "authoritarian" household with a father who was a "straight-up sociopath."
"So he [Donald Trump] is very comfortable in this milieu and it is extremely important to him that he get the benefits of associating with strong men like [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán and Putin, but also that he be on their good side," she said at the time.