Donald Trump Election Interference Case Paused by Judge at Special Counsel's Request Following 2024 Presidential Election

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to pause the case stems from the DOJ's long-standing policy that prevents a sitting president from facing criminal prosecution while in office.

This policy has prompted ongoing talks between Smith and the Justice Department on how to proceed with both the election interference case and another case involving classified documents following Trump's election victory on November 6.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, has been carefully deliberating on the appropriate course of action in light of the Supreme Court's recent immunity decision.