Donald Trump's Lawyers Claim Stormy Daniels Refused Subpoena Outside Brooklyn Bar, Forced to 'Leave Them at Her Feet'
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team claimed they tried serving Stormy Daniels a subpoena as she arrived for an event at a bar in Brooklyn over a month ago, but the adult film actress refused to take it and walked away.
The process server encountered Daniels before a screening of the Stormy documentary at the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub. The documentary goes into great detail about her life and her involvement with the former president.
According to a recent report, the process server working for Trump's legal team was forced to leave the legal subpoena "at her feet" outside the event.
“I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote. “She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face.”
Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to force Daniels to comply with the subpoena providing a photo they claimed DellaPorte took of Daniels as she walked away.
Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, told the judge that neither she nor her legal team had received the paperwork. He described the requests as an “unwarranted fishing expedition” with no relevance to Trump’s criminal hush money trial.
“The process — instituted on the eve of trial — appears calculated to cause harassment and/or intimidation of a lay witness,” Brewster wrote in a letter to Merchan on April 9.
- Prince Harry Renounces British Residency, Changes His Primary Residence to the U.S. After Moving to California
- Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump for Using the World 'Vaunted' in Bizarre Oscars Rant: 'He Was Even Able to Spell It Correctly'
- Melania Trump 'Is Extremely Excited' Husband Donald Trump Likely Can't Attend Barron's Graduation, Michael Cohen Claims
Daniels is set to testify in the Trump criminal trial about an alleged $130,000 payment she got in 2016 from one of the ex-president's lawyers at the time, Michael Cohen. According to the prosecution, the payment was made in order to stop her from speaking publicly about a sexual encounter she said she had with the Republican candidate back before the 2016 election.
Cohen was allegedly reimbursed by Trump’s company for that payment. However, the New York businessman is accused of falsifying his company’s records to hide the nature of the payment and attempting to bury negative stories during the 2016 campaign.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and has called for the charges to be dropped on several occasions. He denies having an affair with Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were for legitimate legal expenses.
In a separate filing made public Wednesday, April 17, the Manhattan district attorney’s office clarified that if Trump chooses to testify at the trial, the prosecutors plan on challenging his credibility by questioning him about his other recent legal setbacks.
Trump was recently ordered to pay a $454 million civil penalty following a fraud trial where a judge ruled the former president had lied about his wealth on financial statements to secure loans from various banks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a separate trial, a jury deliberated and decided that Trump was liable for $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
The former president has three other trials ahead of him in D.C., Georgia and Florida surrounding the mishandling of classified documents and his various attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.