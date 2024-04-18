Donald Trump's Lawyers Claim Stormy Daniels Refused Subpoena Outside Brooklyn Bar, Forced to 'Leave Them at Her Feet'

The process server encountered Daniels before a screening of the Stormy documentary at the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub. The documentary goes into great detail about her life and her involvement with the former president.

According to a recent report, the process server working for Trump's legal team was forced to leave the legal subpoena "at her feet" outside the event.

“I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote. “She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face.”