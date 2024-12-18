Donald Trump Claims Liz Cheney Could Be 'in a Lot of Trouble' After She's Accused of Witness Tampering in January 6 Investigation

"Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that ‘numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI,'" Trump wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday, December 18.

This comes after Loudermilk released a report from the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight that accused Cheney of "secretly communicating" with witness Cassidy Hutchinson "without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge."