Donald Trump Claims Liz Cheney Could Be 'in a Lot of Trouble' After She's Accused of Witness Tampering in January 6 Investigation
President-elect Donald Trump spoke out after U.S. Representative Barry Loudermilk claimed Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential "criminal witness tampering" during the probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
"Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that ‘numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI,'" Trump wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday, December 18.
This comes after Loudermilk released a report from the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight that accused Cheney of "secretly communicating" with witness Cassidy Hutchinson "without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge."
Hutchinson later testified that Trump "lunged" for the steering wheel when Secret Service agents would not drive him to the Capitol on January 6. However, the unnamed driver later said that was not true.
"[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel," he told the committee's investigators at the time. "I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The report alleged, "Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her."
It further stated Cheney allegedly "used the January 6 Select Committee as a tool to attack President Trump, at the cost of investigative integrity and Capitol security" and called her communications with Hutchinson "outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause."
In her response shared to the BlueSky platform, Cheney alleged Trump "allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave."
She also defended the January 6th Committee's hearings, noting they featured many Republican witnesses, including officials associated with Trump's campaign and administration.
The former Wyoming representative finally criticized the interim report, insisting it "intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did."
"Their allegations do not reflect a review of the actual evidence, and are a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth," she continued. "No reputable lawyer, legislator or judge would take this seriously."