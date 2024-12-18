or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims Liz Cheney Could Be 'in a Lot of Trouble' After She's Accused of Witness Tampering in January 6 Investigation

Split photo of Donald Trump and Liz Cheney.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke out against Liz Cheney on Truth Social on December 18.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President-elect Donald Trump spoke out after U.S. Representative Barry Loudermilk claimed Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential "criminal witness tampering" during the probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump liz cheney may be in trouble witness tampering january
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump said Liz Cheney could be in 'trouble' after the release of a House interim report.

Article continues below advertisement

"Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that ‘numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI,'" Trump wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday, December 18.

This comes after Loudermilk released a report from the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight that accused Cheney of "secretly communicating" with witness Cassidy Hutchinson "without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump liz cheney may be in trouble witness tampering january
Source: MEGA

Liz Cheney formerly served as a Republican representative for Wyoming.

Article continues below advertisement

Hutchinson later testified that Trump "lunged" for the steering wheel when Secret Service agents would not drive him to the Capitol on January 6. However, the unnamed driver later said that was not true.

"[President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel," he told the committee's investigators at the time. "I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The report alleged, "Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her."

It further stated Cheney allegedly "used the January 6 Select Committee as a tool to attack President Trump, at the cost of investigative integrity and Capitol security" and called her communications with Hutchinson "outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump new size pics
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has criticized Liz Cheney in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

In her response shared to the BlueSky platform, Cheney alleged Trump "allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave."

She also defended the January 6th Committee's hearings, noting they featured many Republican witnesses, including officials associated with Trump's campaign and administration.

The former Wyoming representative finally criticized the interim report, insisting it "intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did."

"Their allegations do not reflect a review of the actual evidence, and are a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth," she continued. "No reputable lawyer, legislator or judge would take this seriously."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.